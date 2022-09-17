In pictures: Comic Con NI 2022, to Finaghy and beyond!

Comic Con comes to Lisburn as thousands celebrate their pop culture icons

(from left) Cavan Connolly as Shoto Todoroki of the anime and manga franchise, My Hero Academia, Nicole Connolly as Mitsuri Kanroji in the horror manga series Demon Slayer, I Sadowska as Xiao who is a character in Genshin Impact, and Toph Beifong from Avatar: The Last Airbender at Northern Ireland Comic Con. Picture: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

Chinese-American actor Bai Ling with roles in The Crow, Nixon, Red Corner, Crank: High Voltage, Dumplings, Wild Wild West, Anna and the King, Southland Tales, and Maximum Impact, as well as TV shows Entourage and Lost, at Northern Ireland Comic Con. Image: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

(from left) Michael Trevino, Candice King, and Kayla Ewell from Vampire Diaries at Northern Ireland Comic Con with MC SoCal Val. Picture: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

Megan Buchanan and James McDaid from Derry as Chrissy Cunningham and Edward "Eddie" Munson from Stranger Things at Northern Ireland Comic Con.Picture: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

A short time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, Comic Con came to Northern Ireland with hundreds of sci-fi fans, gamers and cosplayers gathered together to geek out and meet their heroes.

Sons Of Anarchy stars Mark Boone Jnr and Kim Coates were joined by Gremlins star Zach Galligan, Star Wars and The Crow actress Bai Ling and a host of other famous fantasy faces at the inaugural event.

In the nearby galaxy of Lisburn, Co Antrim, aboard the starship Eikon Exhibition Centre, over 22,000 people attended the pop culture event across the weekend.

Kim, best known as Tig in hit US biker show Sons Of Anarchy, said: “I can’t say enough good things about this event it’s been incredible.

“To put on a show like this in Lisburn for the first time is amazing, everyone has been so warm and welcoming and Northern Ireland is such a fantastic place to visit. I love it.”

Zach Galligan, famous for his portrayal of Billy Peltzer in the 1984 family classic Gremlins, added: “It’s a very impressive event, when it’s the first time in a new place like this, a lot of the stuff is in the early stages and it can be a bit tentative which is normal but it’s been a great family-friendly vibe.

“I had a lot of people saying it was their first time and everyone just seems to be taking everything in but everyone is very happy.

“I was a little nervous about this one because I’m one of the only 80s or 90s people but it’s been very good.

“The impact of Gremlins is really interesting, sometimes people ask for a hug and start crying because it means so much to them, I just thought it was a movie at the time but it’s woven through the emotional fabric of some peoples lives.”

Also in attendance over the two-day event was Karyn Parsons, best known as Hillary Banks in The Fresh Prince Of Belair, as well as a number of stars from shows like The Walking Dead, Gotham, Vampire Diaries and Star Wars.

Alongside the actors where hundreds of homegrown heroes who dedicate themselves to cosplay in their spare time.

Among them were Rosie Darcy, a massage therapist from Omagh, Co Tyrone, and Jonathan Buchanan, an off-shore rigger from Dundonald just outside Belfast.

The pair wowed event goers as Superwoman and Captain America with Jonathan having spent years painstakingly creating the costume.

He told Sunday Life: “One Halloween I decided to dress up as one of my favourite comic book characters in Captain America.

“Then a few years later I was doing it again at a convention and decided I wanted to upgrade to a better costume, then I got a bit more passionate about it and it slowly developed into what I have now. It’s a labour of love.”

Rosie added: “I always enjoyed fancy dress and Halloween, one day I decided to wear fancy dress to a convention and that was it I never looked back.”