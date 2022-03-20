Inga Maria: ‘Handful of people’ can unlock tragic case, says top cop

Sibling in emotional plea to ‘save my sister’s soul’

Cops investigating the murder of teenage backpacker Inga Maria Hauser say a small number of people in rural Co Antrim hold the key to bringing her killer to justice.

Inga Maria was last seen alive on a ferry to Larne back in April 1988. The 18-year-old’s body was found two weeks later – dumped in Ballypatrick Forest.

The brutal killing of the German backpacker has never been solved, despite numerous campaigns and appeals for information.

The BBC's Murder in the Badlands

In a new BBC documentary PSNI detective superintendent Jason Murphy said: “My belief is that the answers lie very, very close to a very small number of individuals, but that small number of individuals is difficult to unlock particularly if they remain loyal to the individuals whom they may be trying to protect.

“That’s the work we have been trying to do over the last number of years to unlock what may be that final piece of evidence which enables us to bring this case, at last, before the criminal courts.

“We never give up the hope that those individuals who may have the evidence that they have carried for such a long time, may one day see the need for them to come and talk to the police about what they know.

“We believe that we’re very close to unlocking this case in totality, and we believe that we are very close to bringing offenders to justice for their involvement in the murder of Inga Maria Hauser.

“The hypothesis that we’ve ended up with is, that Inga was on the boat that came over from Stranraer to Larne. She met a suspect or suspects either on the boat or in the port in Larne and instead of her taking the journey she intended to take from Belfast to Dublin her body was later found in Ballypatrick forest.”

At the time the local community were said to have suspected a man with scratches on his face of being involved in the killing, but he has never been positively identified.

Later, in 2011 police focused their attentions on a number of people and places in the north Antrim area.

A file was submitted to the PPS three years ago, but the evidential test for prosecution had not been met.

Inga Maria’s parents both went to the grave still not knowing who killed their daughter.

Inga Maria Hauser

Speaking in the second episode of unsolved murder series Murder In The Badlands, sister Friederike made a desperate plea for information to find her sister’s killer.

She said: “Please help me solve this case, save my sister’s soul, she wants to rest in peace. Now she is a ghost, she’s appearing in my dreams, she appears everywhere. It’s a living nightmare I’m going through.

“Please help me folks, everyone who knows anything, every person in the world, please.”

Friederike’s son Viktor also told the documentary his family would continue to keep the memory of their beloved alive.

He said: “There’s a saying that we are only dead if nobody remembers us and as long as she is remembered there is still something of her left in the world.

“Many of the problems we have had were caused by the incident with Inga.”

“My mother she never recovered and bringing this case to a satisfying conclusion would lift that curse for her I think. It would kind of help her move on finally from her mental state she has been in all her life.

Murder In The Badlands: The Murder of Inga Maria Hauser is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday night at 10.35pm.