Inkredible: Belfast model Stefanie Lee hits back at tattoo critics

Belfast tattoo artist and Insta stunner Stefanie slams haters who body shamed her in Primark ad... ‘I’m proud to not conform,’ she says, after signing to model agency

A model has hit back at “ridiculous” internet critics who body shamed her over her tattoos after she appeared in a Primark advert on social media.

Belfast beauty Stefanie Lee featured in an Instagram post by the fashion giant advertising a dress and a shoulder bag which attracted hundreds of comments.

But it was her body art rather than the clothing which caught the attention of some mean-spirited fashion fans with some moaning they “couldn’t see” the dress because of her tattoos and others claiming her ink was fake.

NEEDLEWORK: Stefanie happy at her day job yesterday

Style influencer Stefanie (31), who also works as a tattoo artist at India Street Tattoo in south Belfast, brushed off the criticism and said it was right tattooed women are now being represented in mainstream advertising.

The model, who has nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram, said: “At first I was totally shocked. I’ve been fortunate enough to not come under direct criticism on Instagram before now despite having quite a big following, so it was unusual to see anything negative, let alone something so harsh.

“I did sort of laugh it off, but realised it affected me more than I thought it would.

“Regarding people who ‘couldn’t see the dress’ it just seems a bit of a ridiculous thing to say. You wear clothes to look good on you. It’s about enhancing what you look like, not just showcasing a dress.

The Primark ad she appeared in

“The suggestion that the tattoos weren’t real was just strange to me. I’m not sure why someone would put fake tattoos on for a picture.

“I think people need to understand that people of the world come in all shapes, sizes and colours and not everyone is going to look like you. I am going to represent a large population of tattooed women who haven’t previously seen people that look like them advertising regular clothing.

“In the same way plus sized models, models of different ethnicities, models with disabilities and so on should always be used to represent the different people in our communities.”

Stefanie wore a quilted over-the-shoulder bag and floral-embellished dress in matching light cream but the outfit was lost on some of Primark’s followers who were distracted by her body art.

“Tatts don’t look real to me,” said one cynical Instagram user. ”Why use fake tats,” complained another who said it “looks stupid.”

One critic complained the tattoos were “taking attention away from the dress”, with others agreeing saying they “overshadowed” the look or that they “can’t really see the dress just a load of tattoos.”

A model shot she posted to her Instagram account

Despite the negativity Stefanie, who recently signed for ACA Models, also gained a lot of support following the backlash and said those with nothing nice to say should say nothing.

She said: “I actually was overwhelmed by the amount of support people showed me both on the post and in my messages.

“I think it’s still a bit unusual to see heavily tattooed people out and about, even when I see other heavily tattooed people they will catch my eye, so you do find that people will quite often stare but I’ve never received anything but compliments on them in public.

“I haven’t had any negativity about them on my Instagram up until the Primark post so when I saw the comments I couldn’t believe people were still so horrified by tattoos. I thought they were quite a normal thing in today’s society.

“I love Instagram being a place to spread love and not hate. Lifting others up and not dragging people down.

“It feels good to be nice, it can literally make someone’s whole day to hear something kind and if you’ve got nothing nice to say then just don’t say anything at all.

“It brings nothing to your life to tear people down, it doesn’t make you look or feel any better.

“I have noticed Primark stores in the past have had large images of tattooed men in the windows which then makes me wonder if lots of tattoos are somehow only acceptable in advertising if they are on a man’s body.

“I’ve also found this on numerous online stores where the male models are heavily tattooed and the females perhaps only have a couple of tattoos.”

A model shot she posted to her Instagram account

Stefanie’s online influencer profile exploded during lockdown as she was unable to work as a tattoo artist so focused her attention on her style and fashion modelling on Instagram.

Despite returning to the tattoo studio recently, the former Miss Northern Ireland finalist has continued to expand her modelling work, undertaking her first shoot for ACA last week.

She added: “I love being both a tattoo artist and an influencer and wish to keep both going equally if possible.

“I love the creativity and variety of both jobs and the opportunities they create. I was actually signed to ACA when I was 17 before I had my tattoos and I’m really pleased to see they have acknowledged a need and desire for alternative models today and I’m really excited to see where it goes from here.”