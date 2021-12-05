Inside Belfast’s Airbnb sex dungeon

Fetishes catered for in NI’s kinkiest guesthouse

ANYTHING GOES: Mistress Royale rules this place with a (rubber) fist

Looking for holiday rentals during the festive season can be a real pain — but now there is a naughty little Airbnb listing which offers just that, and more.

Carnal Chambers sex dungeon in north Belfast is advertised on Airbnb and on social media as a fully-equipped BDSM house for hire.

It is owned and run by international dominatrix Mistress Royale who is currently advertising discounted rates for her services at the dungeon throughout the festive period.

All manner of sex contraptions can be found

The space is listed on Airbnb as a “unique and special” two-bedroom house complete with “an adult play space and a pink room for makeover and transformation”.

The listing also notes: “You can find a completely blacked-out cell with concrete floor for extended confinement time.

“This SM (sadomasochism) House is a mix of a comfortable stay and play where you can enjoy your time away from home along with fun, a bit of kink and holidays.”

With overnight bookings for the Belfast sex dungeon starting at £90 per night, Sunday Life went along to have a look inside the torture chamber and see what all the screaming was about.

Situated off the busy Crumlin Road in north Belfast, the unassuming residential property belies the world of sexual intrigue held within.

On entering the property, it looks like many other suburban Belfast homes with a kitchen-diner on the ground floor complete with rug and cosy fire.

However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a giant leather bondage throne tucked away in the corner of the room under a blanket.

The throne is a specially designed piece of kit which comes complete with an array of fastenings and straps which provide multiple ways in which to bind someone to the chair.

Perched atop the mantelpiece above the fireplace sat a number of penis cages, similar in use to a chastity belt for a woman, alongside a ‘lucky charm’ ornament, featuring a leprechaun and a horseshoe.

NO HOLDS BARRED: Inside Belfast’s Carnal Chambers

The rest of the ground floor was just as you’d expect to find in any family home except for the door under the stairs which led to the aforementioned confinement cell.

Roughly a foot wide and around five-feet long, the space under the stairs consisted of nothing but a concrete floor, some hooks in the wall and a dog bowl.

After peering under the stairs and resisting the temptation to climb inside the cell and shut the door behind me, it was time to go upstairs and check out the other rooms.

First I came across the adult play room which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It had one large dark red ‘gynaecologist chair’ in the centre of the room which doubles up as a spanking bench.

Sat in front of a large mirror, the chair formed the centrepiece of the room and was accompanied by a smaller black BDSM chair complete with wrist and head restraints.

Wigs, masks and... erm, a rubber fist

The room also came complete with a mains-powered sex-machine, a six-foot tall St Andrew’s Cross restraint for torture plus a treasure trove of sex aids and equipment. Stacked on several shelves by the window were dozens of sex toys, including gimp masks, dildos of all shapes and sizes and a large rubber fist, as well as a number of wigs.

The shelves also contained assorted other items including bolt cutters, ties, wipes, puppy training pads and clingfilm.

The room was provided with extensive cleaning products and equipment and the Airbnb listing provides an “enhanced” cleaning service with every booking.

Finally, I poked my head into the makeover room which had a bed, a small restraint bench, vanity unit and a clothes rail, all lit up by multi-coloured disco lighting.

On the clothes rail were a number of costumes and uniforms, including nurse and maid outfits as well as a 1970s style blow-up sex doll.

The Belfast dungeon appears to have been operating since September, with dominatrix Mistress Royale advertising the house via its own dedicated Twitter account, the Airbnb website and her personal Twitter account.

Mistress Royale operates in London, Jersey, Nice, Monaco, Belfast and beyond as a dominatrix

She has shared pictures and video of her work and clients at the address on social media and has welcomed other dominatrices to the dungeon who have done the same.

On her Twitter profile she describes herself as a “BBW (big beautiful woman)” and an “international pro dominatrix” as well as specialising in “FinDomme (financial domination) and fetish”.

Elsewhere on social media, she describes herself as a “professional dominant, female supremacist, fetish model & performer, sex & kink educator, BDSM & fetish advisor” and “kink research pioneer.”

Aside from her Crumlin Road enterprise, she says she’s a model and performer working in Monaco, Jersey, Nice and London.