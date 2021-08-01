IRA threatened to ‘put one up my nostril,’ says John Simpson

Provos convinced rookie BBC man was Army spy

Veteran war correspondent John Simpson has told how he faced being murdered by the Provos — on his first trip to report on the Troubles.

He revealed he was “captured” when he was covering an IRA funeral in Belfast and they suspected he was an undercover army officer — so one man suggested they “give him one up the nostril”.

The BBC man admitted he was so spooked by the incident he considered quitting his job — before famously going on to cover many conflicts around the world.

John (76) revealed: “I was terribly scared. I was captured by the Provisional IRA on my first outing in Northern Ireland.

“I was so stupid. I turned up dressed like an off-duty British Army officer would, in a sports jacket and dark trousers and brogues and a tie.

“And I had my little tape recorder in my pocket and I went to cover an IRA funeral.

John Simpson reporting from conflicts around the world

“Anyway, one of the IRA people — there were no police, no Army of course in the whole of the cemetery in Belfast — they spotted a Daily Mirror photographer.

“The IRA hated the Daily Mirror, I forget why, and they beat the bejaysus out of him just nearby — I mean, so bad he had to be airlifted back to England and I don’t think ever worked again.

“And they got me and a bloke, a really nasty looking bloke, said, ‘Give him one up the nostril.’ Which means put a gun (under the nose) and fire it.”

Terrified John said that he believed his life was saved by a fellow journalist who came to his rescue to stop the angry mob of terrorists taking him away.

He said: “A wonderful, wonderful Sunday Times correspondent — whom I had walked to the cemetery with, thank God — so brave, he just wandered over in a very relaxed way and he said, ‘Oh, hello John, is there some sort of problem?’

John Simpson in Iraq in 2003

“And they said, ‘He’s a f***ing Army spy.’ And this guy they knew, because he’d done quite a lot of work about the IRA.

“And he said, ‘Oh no, you’ve got the wrong end of the stick entirely, he works for the BBC.’ So then they said to me, ‘OK, if you work for the BBC, where’s your BBC ID?’

“And, you know, I was always careless and I don’t think I had a BBC ID for some reason and that meant that they really did think that I was a spy.

“But he talked them over and calmed them down and said, ‘Come with us now, we can go back to John’s car’ — I’d given him a lift, thank God. And so they let me go.”

In his illustrious career, John has reported from more than 120 countries, including 30 war zones — but he admitted to the Travel Diaries podcast that his early near-death experience in Belfast made him ready to pack it in.

He said: “I went back to my hotel — and I remember this all so clearly — and sat down on the bed and I thought, ‘This lark isn’t for me, there are tough characters in the BBC who can do this kind of stuff but, you know, I’m sensitive, I feel pain easily, I don’t think I’m going to carry on with this.’

“In the end I did carry on doing the whole thing.”