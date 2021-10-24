Irish League champions Linfield make nearly £600k profit despite fans shut out from Windsor Park

Reigning Irish League champions Linfield nearly trebled profits last year — despite fans being shut out from Windsor Park for most of 2020.

The club’s recently filed accounts, which reveal a profit of nearly £600,000, do not include most of a grant of £426,000 awarded earlier this year as part of the government programme to support struggling sports clubs.

Linfield managed to increase their profit from £200,000 in 2019 to £572,000, largely due to furlough money, Covid-related grants and a decrease in administrative expenses, according to the accounts for the year ending December 2020.

This profit was realised despite a sharp drop in revenue from day to day operations, including match day sales. Revenue dropped from £2.2m to £1.5m. But it was boosted by other operating income, including £214,000 in furlough money and £96,000 in other Covid grants. The accounts reveal overall reserves of £6.9m.

A club spokesman said: “Our accounts are published in line with UEFA requirements. There is nothing further we would wish to add to what has been published.”

Crusaders also reported a profit last year of around £319,000, down from £708,000 the previous year, through its accounts are not audited.

Of the other major clubs, Coleraine filed so-called filleted accounts, which do not reveal details on income and profit or loss, just a balance sheet and some notes.

Coleraine’s accounts do include £366,000 it was awarded under the Department for the Communities £23m Sports Sustainability Fund.

Glentoran, Larne and Cliftonville have yet to file accounts for 2020.

The fund was administered by Sports NI in partnership with the governing bodies of the various sports.

In June, the Northern Ireland Audit Office published a report that concluded significant funds were allocated without examining the bank reserves of those organisations availing of the scheme.

The largest single grant of £1.5m was paid to Royal Co Down Golf Club. The audit office said its accounts for the end of December 2019 showed a “very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves”.

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Fund was developed with urgency to support organisations during the restrictions and to help overcome immediate and longer term challenges for the sports sector. “