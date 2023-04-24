Irish spin on Happy Families card game to be launched

Singer Tommy Sands’ daughter launching new version of game developed during lockdown

The daughter of a famous musician is launching an Irish version of the card game Happy Families from her home in Spain.

Mother-of-two Moya Sands, whose father is the acclaimed singer and peace activist Tommy, developed her idea during lockdown in Barcelona.

She’s confident it will capture the imagination of youngsters, even those normally glued to screens.

She hopes the game will be educational and fun, and she is translating it into Spanish, German, Italian, French and Irish.

Moya, a talented singer and fiddle player in her own right who used to travel the world with her father, set up a company called Happy Clan to market her game, Happy Families: Exploring Ireland.

Tommy Sands

Her aim is to open people’s eyes to the secrets of the island.

She said: “During all of my travels, I have discovered that people across the world are fascinated by Ireland

“I want to enhance their knowledge of the culture and the heritage of the island.

“The game is easy to play. The goal is to collect all the six cards in a ‘family’ and as many families as possible.

“Each card represents one of the seven families of Irish heritage: cities, landmarks, food, music, traditions, mythology and symbols.

“The landmarks include the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway, the Titanic Quarter and the Rock of Cashel.

“I’ve also included an information booklet to add to players’ understanding about Ireland.”

Happy Families: Exploring Ireland

Language teacher Moya, who has been living in Barcelona for 14 years with her French-Belgian husband, has tested the game on her friends and children, Niya (6) and Keian (9).

“My two kids are very much at home here in Barcelona, but they’re also extremely interested in their Irish culture and background,” she said.

“During the pandemic, we were unable to travel from Spain for our regular visits to Rostrevor, which had to be put on hold for too long.

“We were all missing Ireland, and I wanted to connect the children to our roots because I think it’s very important for me to transmit to them the love and pride I have in my country and its people.

“Happy Families: Exploring Ireland was my way of making the link.

“I used to play the original Happy Families card game, not so much in Co Down but, rather, with my cousins in France, where my mother is from.

“The new version seemed like a natural extension, with a cultural twist.

Moya's kids playing the game

“I think games are a great way for children to learn — a passive learning, if you like — about the world around them.

“I much prefer to see children with cards from a game in their hands rather than a game console [controller]. I’m trying to delay our children getting computers for as long as possible.”

Moya’s love of Irish music has never waned. In Barcelona she set up a traditional band, Irish Corner, with an eclectic mix of musicians.

She said: “I was the only Irish person in the band. Among our ranks were a bodhran player from the Basque Country, a banjo player from Andalusia and a fiddle player from Sicily.

“Five years ago, I left to have my second child. I still get the chance to play at the odd session here in Barcelona, and the children are getting into the music now.”

Visit www.happy-clan.com for more on Happy Families: Exploring Ireland