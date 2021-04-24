Irish tricolour appears overnight at Enniskillen Castle

DUP calls on authorities to investigate the incident

The Irish tricolour was erected on a flagpole at Enniskillen Castle on Friday.

Authorities have been asked to investigate how an Irish tricolour was able to be flown on a flagpole at Enniskillen Castle.

The flag appeared overnight on Friday but it’s understood to have since been taken down and the police had not received any complaints about it.

DUP councillor Keith Elliott said: “I am very angry to learn that last night someone managed to force their way into the grounds of Enniskillen Castle to erect a tricolour on the flagpole.

“This is an action with the single intent of stoking up tensions in the area.

“I have been speaking to the departmental officials responsible for the castle buildings and the flagpole and it is has since been removed.”