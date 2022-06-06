Iron Maiden promise a stormer at Belsonic as Janick Gers explains impact of Belfast musicians on rock heroes
Ahead of the band’s biggest Belfast gig to date, rock legend Janick Gers reflects on being written off in the 1990s and confesses his love for our homegrown guitar heroes … and bars
Edwin McFee
For the past four-plus decades Iron Maiden have been the undisputed kings of heavy metal, selling a staggering 100m records despite little or no airplay, performing more than 2,000 live shows in 63 countries and launching a super-successful beer brand called Trooper.