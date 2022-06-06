Iron Maiden promise a stormer at Belsonic as Janick Gers explains impact of Belfast musicians on rock heroes

Ahead of the band’s biggest Belfast gig to date, rock legend Janick Gers reflects on being written off in the 1990s and confesses his love for our homegrown guitar heroes … and bars

Janick Gers, of the legendary British rock band Iron Maiden

Edwin McFee Mon 6 Jun 2022 at 11:20