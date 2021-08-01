Island for sale in Lough Erne for £140k… Channel your inner Richard Branson with your own private isle

… if you happen to have a spare £140,000

Fancy living like Richard Branson, Eddie Murphy or Johnny Depp on your own island?

Well, now you could after two were put up for sale.

Carr and Inishleague Islands, both on Fermanagh’s Lough Erne, are up for grabs at a fraction of the price some millionaire celebrities paid for a private slice of paradise.

Sir Richard Branson famously owns not one but two islands in the British Virgin Islands. He bought Necker for $180,000 in 1979 and Mosquito for $10million in 2007.

Richard Branson

Johnny Depp bought Little Halls Pond Cay in the Bahamas for a reported $3.6million in 2004, while Eddie Murphy snapped up Rooster Cay, also in the Bahamas, for $15million in 2007.

Johnny Depp

Other island-owning celebrities include Leonardo DiCaprio, Shakira and Mel Gibson, but you no longer need to be a millionaire to join their ranks.

Carr Island, a 27-acre, crescent-shaped island on Lower Lough Erne, just minutes from the Lough Erne Golf Resort & Spa, was recently listed for sale with an asking price of £140,000.

The description of the island on estate agent Montgomery Finlay & Co’s website says it “provides a unique view of Devenish Island and is only minutes from the Lough Erne Golf Resort jetty”.

“This peaceful and tranquil setting will provide unparalleled views of the surrounding Lough Erne and a wonderful opportunity to a potential investor,” it adds.

“Extending to circa 26.8 acres, Carr Island occupies a prominent location in the main waterway of Lower Lough Erne, close to the Trory Public Jetty.”

Carr Island

According to the agent, original census documentation shows there have been four dwellings on the island since the early 19th century, which would help with any application for planning permission to build on the island in the future.

The island’s proximity to the shore would also potentially make the delivery of electricity, water and other essential services possible, meaning it has the potential for residential living.

At £140,000, the asking price is also well below the average in the area of £10,000 per acre for land.

Elsewhere, on Upper Lough Erne, part of Inishleague Island is also up for sale. Although the price tag is only available on request, it reportedly has a guide price in the region of £450,000.

The location is renowned for its tranquillity, beauty and wildlife, as well as being a favoured spot watersports enthusiasts.

According to estate agent Smyth Leslie & Co, the 74-acre plot includes 16 acres of woodland and a spring well.

The estate agent’s online listing says: “Inishleague Island, which has an illustrious historical past, is prominently situated in one of the main waterways of Upper Lough Erne and is easily accessible by boat within 10 minutes from the shore, circa four miles west of Lisanaskea.

Inishleague Island

“Neighbouring islands include Naan Island, Inishcreagh, Inishcorkish, and Killygowan.

“We are delighted to offer for sale part of the island comprising circa 74 acres.

“Situated on the island are the remains of an old dwelling and outbuildings which may, subject to favourable approvals, offer potential as a replacement dwelling.

“The lands include generous-sized open-space fields and are of good quality.

“The land is currently leased out and is used for cattle grazing.

“A high-quality cot is also optional in the sale to facilitate transportation across to the island. Situated on the lands also is a fully encased spring well.

“This represents a very special and unique opportunity to purchase part of an island which is literally a place apart.

“You can be at one with nature in one of the most picturesque locations in Europe.”