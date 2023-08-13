It was an honour to stay at Burren Way: Ex-boxing world champion in visit to Bestie birthplace

Welshman who also battled drink addiction pays homage to hero on pilgrimage to legend’s childhood home

A former world champion boxer whose career was blighted by alcohol and illness has been on an emotional pilgrimage to Belfast to pay homage to his football hero George Best.

Robbie Regan, from the South Wales Valleys, who won world titles at two weights, slept in George’s old bedroom at the family home in the Cregagh area (now an Airbnb) and visited the grave of his “inspirational” hero at Roselawn Cemetery.

Robbie Regan at George Best's grave

Read more Let George Best rest in peace, sister tells jealous trolls

Robbie, who did a tour of Stormont, where George’s funeral service was held in 2005, knew the Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend in his heyday as world bantamweight champion and they enjoyed a drink together. Never forgetting him, Robbie jumped at the chance to visit Belfast with a friend, Andrew Bowen, who is one of George’s biggest fans.

As well as spending two nights in George’s old home on Burren Way, Robbie also had a meal in Bestie’s Cafe in Portavogie, which has been turned into a virtual shrine to the former footballer.

George kitted out for Northern Ireland

Robbie says: “I’m actually a Liverpool supporter, but I think George was the greatest player we’ve ever produced in the British Isles.

“It was a privilege to visit George’s home and sleep in his old bedroom. The memories came flooding back of meeting him back in the day.

“He was a fantastic man. I wanted to talk football and hear all his stories, but he was more interested in me and finding out about my boxing career.”

But shortly after becoming a champion, Robbie was laid low with glandular fever and, when he attempted a comeback two years later, he failed a brain scan and was told he could never box again.

Robbie Regan outside George Best's childhood home

Read more Northern Ireland goal against Danes in front of George Best so great: David Healy

The 54-year-old, whose family were from Co Wexford, says he was shattered and hit the bottle, losing thousands of pounds he’d earned in the ring.

Like George, he also spent time in prison, but he now says he thinks he’s winning his biggest fight to get his life back on track.

He insists that he learned lessons from George’s tragic death in 2005 from organ failure after a liver transplant.

Robbie in the bedroom of George Best's childhood home on Burren Way

Robbie explains: “It was humbling to visit George’s grave. I knew he struggled hard against his alcoholism and I admired him for what he did, even though he ultimately lost the battle. I like to think that I have got the drinking under control.”

During his visit here, Robbie also went to see other parts of Belfast associated with boxing. He visited Carl Frampton’s old Midland boxing club and saw murals and statues dedicated to fighting giants such as Barry McGuigan, whom he’s proud to call a friend. He also visited Rory McIlroy’s old family home in Holywood.

Robbie Regan at Midland ABC

Ex-ABA champion Eamon McAuley also met up with Robbie, who won the WBO bantamweight and IBF flyweight world crowns a year apart in the mid-1990s and also represented Wales in the Commonwealth Games and Great Britain in the Olympics.

Fellow Welshman Andrew, who has spent 25 nights in Burren Way over nine visits, said he was excited to accompany Robbie. “He was a massive boxing legend in Wales before his career was so cruelly cut short. He’s had a rough time so I’m trying to help him in whatever way I can,” he said. The next project for Robbie is to write his autobiography.