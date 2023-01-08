Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli praised hero George Best

File photo dated 01-06-2022 of Gianluca Vialii, who has died aged 58 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer

Tragic Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli cited George Best as one of the sports figures who was inspirational to him during his cancer battle.

Vialli penned a book of “life-affirming true stories” in a bid to help others just as they helped him during his six-year fight against the illness before sadly passing away two days ago.

Of Manchester United great Bestie, he said: “We yearn for heroes and entertainers. Some make us laugh, some dazzle us, some become symbols for paths we don’t take — maybe because we choose not to, maybe because we can’t.

“George Best was all those things and more. Very little was common or mundane about him, starting with that last name.”

Legendary footballer George Best (Credit: PA)

Vialli paid tribute to Best's achievements on the pitch — including winning the European Cup and the Ballon d’Or as he “drew comparisons with Pele”.

He continued: “Off the pitch, he exuded a certain kind of British cool, both in the way he dressed and the way he carried himself.

“He owned fashion boutiques and night clubs, and he endorsed a whole range of products.

“Men wanted to be him, women wanted to be with him, and advertisers wanted him pictured with their products. But then things began to decline.”

Italian Soccer Player Gianluca Vialli (Credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The Belfast Boy had a well-documented battle with booze as he went off the rails and frittered away his football career — but yet still remained much-loved by most.

And Vialli believed that the fallen star redeemed himself before his death in 2005 aged 59 after going public about his alcohol addiction in a bid to help others.

He said: “Best was a prisoner to his illness, alcoholism, and to the character he had created. But there is a redeeming ending to the legend of George Best.

“As he lay dying in his hospital bed, he invited in the photographers of a Sunday newspaper. They faithfully chronicled his plight, showing him in his final hours, with all the physical ugliness of his condition as his light began to fade.

“His one request was that they include his final message to the world: ‘Don’t die like me.’

“His final act in life was not to hide his shame, but to expose it to the world so that others may take heed.

“That day in autumn 2005, just as he had 40 years earlier, Best was living up to his last name. Having given the world so much entertainment and joy as a young man, he was able to give them wisdom as a dying man.”

Other sports icons who featured in Vialli's book — Goals: Inspirational Stories to Help Tackle Life's Challenge — include tennis ace Billie Jean King, world champion boxer Muhammad Ali and basketball heroes Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Flowers and tributes for Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground, London (Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

The Italian striker, who played 59 times for Italy, died at the age 58 last Friday from pancreatic cancer, having been initially diagnosed in 2017 and given the all-clear in 2020, before it returned a year later.