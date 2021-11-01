It’s coming home… to Belfast: Lightning Seeds roll back years to Britpop heyday

Frontman Broudie on his footy anthem as band mark release of 1994 album with Limelight gig

David Beckham tries to calm a wound-up Wayne Rooney during the Windsor Park defeat against Northern Ireland in 2005

IAN Broudie wrote the music for the biggest-selling football anthem of all time with his band The Lightning Seeds — Three Lions.

But even though it was composed for the England team, Belfast-bound Ian claimed it still summed up the atmosphere after Northern Ireland’s famous victory at Windsor Park in 2005.

David Healy scored the only goal to stun Sven-Goran Eriksson’s star-studded side packed with the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Ian Broudie, Lightning Seeds frontman and songwriter

For Ian, he believes the song’s “it’s coming home” message is universal and reflects the hope and dreams of all fans — including the Green and White Army who savoured the historic win over the Three Lions themselves.

He said: “Do you know what? All those nights reinforce what that song is about don’t they?

“That song is totally about a dream and I think it is a song that’s hard to explain but it is an emotional song.

Ian Broudie with Three Lions co-writers David Baddiel and Frank Skinner

“Frank (Skinner]) and David (Baddiel) really wrote all the lyrics except for ‘it’s coming home’ but they still seem to — from that music and the tune that they wrote to — have come up with that bittersweet thing, haven’t they?

“It is all about loss really, do you know what I mean? It’s a prayer really. It’s a wish and a dream and a prayer and a hope.”

Three Lions itself is history making — it is the only song that has hit the number one spot in the charts on four separate occasions. Ian (63) said that incredible success came despite opposition from the Football Association, who had commissioned him to pen it, because they didn’t want telly comics Skinner and Baddiel involved.

He said: “When we delivered that tune it got a terrible reaction from the FA — they contacted me and said, ‘Right, you’ve got to get those fellas off it, change the words, this is terrible...’ sort of thing.

“So the journey of that song, it’s had a life of its own, like most tunes. I like it a lot, the song.

“I think the song seems to have gone beyond an England thing, they sing it in America, the Germans sing it a lot, a lot of teams have adapted it as their song, various clubs throughout the world.

“It’s even in South America a little bit and I love that — I’d like it to become just a song that is associated with football.

“It will always have a connotation with England which might hamper it a little bit but I’m very proud of it.

“The song was a step away from all that ‘Eng-ger-land’ stuff and it was a conscious effort to take it away from all that, so I am proud of it.

“It’s not triumphalist, it’s the opposite in fact. Like You’ll Never Walk Alone it’s a sad song, it’s a wish and a hope and that was the idea, it’s quite hard to do that.”

But Liverpool-born Ian bristled at the suggestion he rakes it in with royalties every time the song continues to sell.

He said: “I will say this — that anyone who thinks that is insane. Do you know how badly musicians are paid for streaming? People always say that about the royalties and you think, ‘What planet are you on?’

“There’s inquiries into how unfairly musicians are paid — 10 million plays will get you about 500 quid. The money does not roll in.

“I’m still proud of it and I’m not complaining but that is a real misnomer.

“I’m not complaining, I’m a musician and I’m OK (financially) and everything, it’s not so much that, it’s the fact that someone else is being paid 90 per cent of that, do you know what I mean?”

But the upside is that the demand is still there to see The Lightning Seeds live and he is looking forward to finally belting out hits like The Life Of Riley, Lucky You and Change in Belfast next week after the original gig at the Limelight was postponed when the pandemic hit. It will be a celebration of their album Jollification, which scaled the charts more than a quarter of a century ago.

Ian told Sunday Life: “It’s already edging closer to the 30th anniversary, it’s 27-and-a-half I think now.

“We did about 10 shows or so since everything got back going over here and of course we’ve done all the Jollification ones, except the ones over there.

“They were great fun, I really enjoyed it and it was just really great doing that because we don’t tour that much. We play the odd festival and that, but we don’t tour that much so it was just great playing to our fans, it was really lovely.

“I know I like it over there a lot. Being from Liverpool, there’s a lot of similarities between Belfast and Liverpool and you always have a good night out.

“One of my closest friends is from Belfast and lives opposite Custom House Square. We’d often be looking out the window from that flat and watching the gigs and I’ve had some good nights out — you’ve good chippies there as well.

“Everyone’s Irish in Liverpool really. I feel an affinity to Belfast, I can’t help it, there’s just so many similarities when I’m there. I feel right at home.”

The 25th anniversary show, albeit later than planned, sees the Lightning Seeds effectively supporting themselves with two performances in one night.

Ian explained: “We don’t have a support act and we play the album in its entirety and it’s not a jolly as you might think actually, to be honest.

“You kind of think it’s going to be fast song after fast song and it’s not, there’s a lot of slower thoughtful things on there, and it was quite intense, it’s really good.

“And then we have a 15-minute break and we come back and play for an hour, we play loads of hits and loads of stuff from the other albums so it works really well. It’s more up the second set than it is the first in some ways.”

Ian also admitted he did have some nerves getting back on the road after lockdown, but now it is business as usual. He said: “As a musician, having crowds of people and them reacting to it, you reacting to them, it’s obviously a very social activity and I found that quite strange without that in the lock-up.

“It was slightly worrying just thinking, ‘Will I be that bloke, will I be that fella a year-and-a-half later?’ Do you know what I mean?

“But you kind of slip straight back into it but I was certainly a little bit like, ‘God, I hope I can still do this.’ Because I hadn’t done it for so long it felt strange.”

But he is happy to be back out there as one of a host of artists who are tapping into nostalgia — 2021 has seen Oasis celebrate their mega Knebworth gigs while The Beatles are set to feature in Get Back, a three-part documentary series from Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson.

Ian beamed: “It’s nice company you’re putting me in. I think music does capture moments, doesn’t it? It captures how you feel sometimes and you forget really and certainly playing the songs, it breathed a lot of new life into it for me.

“It took me back to when I wrote them and it’s really great singing them.