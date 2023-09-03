‘It’s like being married’: Tim McGarry on bickering with ex-Orange Order chief

Comedian and historian bickered like couple when filming new TV series based on radio show

The burning of an effigy of Robert Lundy at an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry (Credit: Trevor McBride)

Tim paid a visit to the Shutting of the Gates in Derry for the new series (Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

Comedian Tim McGarry and historian Dr David Hume were “like a married couple” as they travelled around Ireland arguing about history for a new TV show.

Tim and Dr David teamed up for a new BBC Northern Ireland programme called The Long and the Short of It, which explores Irish history from nationalist and unionist perspectives.

Belfast comic Tim (59) said the pair ended up bickering and laughing like a long-married husband and wife.

“We genuinely disagree, but we do get on. It’s like being married,” he told Sunday Life.

“I had to drive to Cork and got completely lost on the way — a four-hour journey took over seven hours. We got to see a lot of Ireland that day.

“We had great craic on the way. We survived taking an Orangeman to the grave of Michael Collins, and sure that’s what it’s all about. I was at the Apprentice Boys’ burning of Lundy. We’re stretching ourselves and doing things outside our natural milieu.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I just love the fact the history is in your hands. You can lift it, feel it and touch it, like with the Shutting of the Gates in Derry. It’s incredible.”

Tim and David with Professor Marie Coleman from Queen's University

The pair have made seven radio series of the show, which is now making its television debut.

Tim continued: “It was very popular on radio, but many didn’t know why it was called The Long and the Short of It. Now they can see that I’m six foot four and David, well, he’s not.

“It’s a big leap, but it’s a good progression on the series we’ve had so far on the radio, which have been very successful and enjoyable.

“We’re hoping to reach a new audience in these discussions around our very different views on Irish history. We disagree, but we do it with respect and a little bit of humour.”

Dr David, a historian and former director of services for the Orange Order, was intrigued to learn the Irish history denied to him at school.

He said: “It’s certainly been very educational. A lot of Irish history wasn’t covered when I was at school, so I was able to learn about Daniel O’Connell, Charles Stewart Parnell and Michael Collins.

Michael Collins' grave in Dublin's Glasnevin Cemetery (Credit: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“All that stuff was off the radar for me at school, so I knew very little about it. It’s been fascinating, but Tim hasn’t changed my mind, needless to say.

“Tim challenges you with his viewpoints though, and that is part of the fun of the series.

“We have had quite a few politicians, who shall remain nameless, who have said they enjoy the radio show, so hopefully they enjoy the TV version and bring some others with them too.

“I think it’s very important to present history in this way. It’s light history. You’re not going to cover massive subjects like The Act of Union in half an hour, but you can give people a flavour and they’ll delve deeper if they want to.

“Often when you mention history, people switch off, usually due to experiences in school, but it’s very relevant to who we are and where we come from.

“Also it doesn’t belong to one side or the other — it’s everybody’s history and informs our world today, and we try and make it more fun and accessible.”

Tim, who comes from a nationalist background, echoed David’s comments about history being nuanced and believes he now has a better understanding of unionism.

He said: “The way we were taught history is that the Prods ruined it for the rest of us and it would have been fine otherwise. Genuinely, that’s the perspective so many of us were given, and it’s important we interrogate that.

“I am not denying things like Cromwell and the famine or any of those things happened, I just have more understanding of unionist views.

“What David and I have discovered is that history is complicated and it’s never black and white — there’s always grey in between.

“For example, the Larne gun-running episode is very interesting. It sparked a conversation about political violence, and I think it’s important to explore those subjects with that kind of subtlety.

“We’re fulfilling the BBC remit of educating, entertaining and informing all at once.”

Tim, a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang, is finalising the script for the last of four Give My Head Peace specials coming to our screens this Christmas.

He said the latest scandals to rock the PSNI would form part of one of the new BBC episodes.

He added: “We try to be as topical as possible. Billy the Peeler might get in trouble for a minor data breach. Can a man not leave a laptop on the top of his police car after a few pints in The Kneebreakers without people bringing it up?

“It’s the usual nonsense we have in the show — the Da wins republican of the year but has to learn Irish because he doesn’t have a word of it and there’s a Christian Brother who beats it into him.

“It’s the stupid, fun stuff that we usually do.

“Da’s also getting a knighthood for facilitating trysts between Charles and Camilla at Divis Flats in 1980s. It’s all happening and will be a lot of fun.

“We’re hoping to start filming in October or November, and we’re delighted to be back in front of a live studio audience for the first time since the pandemic.

“During Covid-19 we were in a big, cold warehouse in Carrickfergus, but we’re back in the studio now.

“We’ve been really looking forward to that [having a live audience]. It’s so much a part of the show and adds so much energy. The energy from the audience is so important because it lifts the actors.

“You can rehearse something as much as you want, but once you perform in front of the audience and get that feedback it’s priceless.”

The Long and the Short of It will be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday at 7.30pm