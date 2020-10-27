It's time to make crime pay: Ex-auctioneer on why seized goods should be used for betterment of society

There's an old adage that says crime doesn't pay - but businessman Aidan Larkin not only believes it should but is on a mission to ensure it does.

The former asset recovery director with Wilsons Auctions and ex-criminal investigator with HM Revenue and Customs has set up his own consultancy company, Asset Reality, and is using his expertise to help governments worldwide get the most from the sale of seized criminal assets.

Maximising the return on ill-gotten gains is a massive undertaking but the Belfast man is confident that, by raising public awareness, such a valuable source of finance needn't go to waste.

He firmly believes one person can make a big difference and backs up his argument with a story about a leaky tap.

"In 2008, Starbucks had a leaky tap and someone reported them to head office for wasting water," he recalls. "Next thing you know the media picks up the story and it spreads around the world. Images of leaky taps were appearing everywhere. It was estimated that Starbucks was wasting 22 million litres of water per day.

"Once it went public, within four days, Starbucks had fixed the problem and the wastage stopped. Basically, you could say, I'm attempting to do the same with the proceeds of serious organised crime. What I'm trying to say is, we need to stop this haemorrhage and use this money to create more opportunities to help society."

At present, proceeds from the sale of ill-gotten gains are divided among a number of causes, including victim compensation, funding law enforcement and a variety of good causes.

Aidan Larkin

Aidan says: "That's true but it could be much, much more. This year, charities got just £30million out of potentially billions swimming around in the pot. Today, in the wake of Covid-19, many good causes, including those dealing with vitally important issues like the prevention of suicide and mental health initiatives are struggling.

"I want to make people aware of the importance of asset recovery and of the finance that could and should be making a difference to our community."

The type of goods seized by police from criminals to be sold at auction can be anything from Bentley cars to Birkin designer bags. Among the more bizarre items was an Olympic Dressage horse and a collection of Star Trek and Star Wars memorabilia.

Last year, while working at Wilsons Auctions, Aidan made headlines when he became the world's first bitcoin auctioneer.

But he decided to leave his high profile position there to set up his own business.

"I lecture on the subject (asset recovery) and decided to make it a full-time pursuit. I've also started my first UN contract to lead a project focusing on seized assets (including cryptoassets) in Africa. Through my work, I wanted to create more opportunities to give people, especially our youth, a better future," he reveals.

Interestingly, it was a childhood opportunity in north Belfast that changed Aidan's life.

Aidan Larkin with his Miniature Schnauzer Ted

"Growing up in the Ardoyne area during the Nineties, the world seemed a very small place," he admits. "Even when some of my family emigrated to Australia and we'd hear how well they were doing, I couldn't relate to their experiences. When you're stuck in a square mile of Belfast, all those stories of success seem a million miles away.

"Then, in 1994, I got the opportunity to spend nine weeks in America. At the time a scheme called Project Children was offering kids, from both sides of our community, a holiday in the States.

"As well as respite from the ongoing tension, it introduced us to another culture and showed us a different view of life. I went to stay with this amazing family in Long Island, New York. Can you imagine the effect on an 11-year-old boy from Ardoyne to be part of this big, vibrant world where opportunity can change lives? It had a huge impact on me."

While he didn't enjoy his time at St Malachy's College on Belfast's Antrim Road due to bullies, he found a mentor in Paul McBride, who had been his teacher in Holy Cross Boys in Ardoyne, and is now principal at St Malachy's.

However, Aidan says he now looks at the school bullies in a different light.

"I think my time as a criminal investigator has helped me see things in a new light. As I studied human behaviour and psychology, I found I could look back with empathy. Those kids were probably facing their own challenges and I was just an easy target. Paul McBride recently invited me to the school prize-giving where I was delighted to meet the young people and give them their awards. Later, when we got together to reminisce about the old days, I was shocked to learn that four or five of the lads I'd known had ended up in prison," he reveals.

"North Belfast is top of the charts across western Europe for suicide. That is shameful. I really believe that many people in Northern Ireland are suffering from undiagnosed PTSD, a legacy of the Troubles.

"Young people today struggle with so many pressures, like online bullying, mental health issues and just the sheer amount of distractions. We should be doing something about it but the whole system is broken. I feel I have a moral responsibility to do something to help.

"We have a few collaborations and fantastic schemes such as MAP (Motorcycle Awareness Project) and Sport Changes Life, both very close to my heart. Both funded by proceeds from seized assets and independently verified as having excellent results, they are making a huge difference in young people's lives. But, the type of schemes that my generation enjoyed have all but disappeared.

Aidan Larkin, Partner at Asset Reality with his wife Rachel Larkin

"Now, we need more. Yes, I know that politicians cry 'no money' or 'the pot's empty' but it's not true. We could be making crime pay." Project Children gave Aidan an opportunity to experience another way of life but his parents gave him the tools to ensure success.

He tells me: "I left school at 16 with no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I wasn't academically gifted and was never great at any particular thing. I decided I'd just have to work hard but fortunately, my parents gave me a strong work ethic.

"At 17, I did a few NVQs through a Post Office scheme and discovered I loved working at the Post Office. It introduced me to people from all walks of life. Later I decided to study social behaviour, criminology and sociology then, randomly decided to take a job in the Inland Revenue. The rest is history."

Setting up a new business in March, when the coronavirus was already making life difficult, might seem unlucky timing. But even Covid-19 can't dampen his spirits.

"You know in a perverse way, it's been almost advantageous," he laughs. "I mean, back in January and February, I had to travel a nine-hour route from South Wales to North Yorkshire, now we just do Zoom. It makes business meetings so much easier."

When he isn't working, Aidan likes to spend time with his children from his first marriage. "I have two amazing boys, aged 13 and 11 and I love spending time with them, they really are such great kids." Now remarried, he and his psychotherapist wife Rachel are currently based in Wales.

"Our meeting was a bit random," he admits. "Rachel and I just happened to get into the same lift and started chatting. It went from there and we were married on Christmas Eve (2019)."

n For further information on Aidan's work, visit http://assetreality.com. Aidan now has a seat on the board at http://sportchangeslife.com/