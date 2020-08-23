ITV's Don't Rock The Boat to push celebs to the limit as stars descend on Bangor Marina to set sail

Filming makes waves in co down town

Celebrities descended on Bangor last week to push themselves to the limit for a new ITV show.

The Co Down town will feature on Don't Rock The Boat, with 12 stars setting sail on boats from the marina.

Celebrities including politician Tom Watson, Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis OBE, model Jodie Kidd, The Chase's Shaun Wallace, Love Island winner Jack Fincham and Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon will earn their sea legs on what has been described as "the toughest ever show".

Tom Watson, sports presenter and Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE, supermodel and broadcaster Jodie Kidd,, singer-songwriter Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, The Chase's Dark Des

Bangor man Crawford McCullough was fortunate enough to spot the production team and meet the stars as they kicked off their challenge while he was out walking his rescue dog Nelson.

Crawford McCullough in Bangor with Lucy Fallon while filming ITV adventure series called 'Don't Rock The Boat'.

He told Sunday Life: "I take Nelson down the pier a couple of times a day for a walk. We could see boats and see a red team and a blue team, but I thought it was students as they were laughing and carrying on. Finally I was allowed to go down. There was a group of about 20 people walking towards us with wetsuits on. The only one I recognised was Lucy Fallon, the girl from Coronation Street, who was pointing out Nelson and saying, 'Look at that dog. He's so cute.' I asked her for a picture as well as one with Shaun Wallace from The Chase."

Locals were disappointed they didn't get more advance warning when Bangor Marina announced online that filming had taken place. But the marina revealed: "The production crew had made other arrangements, but the weather patterns changed and we were able to accommodate at short notice. We weren't told the names of the celebs and the production crew suggested that we use Google to find out who was taking part."

Jodi Kidd and Adam Thomas

The stars stayed at the new Premier Inn in Bangor before they boarded their boats at 9.30am and started to row from the Long Hole to Glenarm. Crawford actually drove to Antrim to try and get the chance to meet the rest of the show's stars, including Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Olympian Victoria Pendleton CBE, Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt as well as Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff and The Voice's AJ Odudu.

Crawford said: "I know people were upset they didn't get the chance to meet them, but they were very concerned about social distancing and we even did it in the pictures, so perhaps they were worried about big crowds.

"When I found out the next day that Freddie Flintoff was on it, I thought I'd really like to see him.

"I decided to just take a run up to Glenarm with Nelson and I was lucky enough to see them there. I spotted Freddie, but it was actually Lucy who recognised Nelson again.

ITV adventure series 'Don't Rock The Boat'

"Jack Fincham, who has his bulldogs came over and wanted his own photo with him. Freddie was really nice. We stood chatting for ages about how much he loves Northern Ireland and how he loves going around the coast and has friends in Monkstown.

"I rescued Nelson from the Edward Foundation. He's six, but I got him from Dublin four years ago and everyone in Bangor knows him from our walks. People always want selfies with him, so I wasn't surprise that lots of the cast and crew wanted photos with him too.""

Don't Rock The Boat will be on ITV in the autumn.