‘I’ve been through a lot’: NI OnlyFans model Skye Fox on her traumatic life

Ballycastle model on how she’s defied negative experiences to make a success of herself

Model and businesswoman Meghan O’Neill has opened up about her difficult past and revealed she has been a victim of sexual violence including rape and grooming.

The 31-year-old also touched on the knife killing of her brother Kevin in 2013 and her mental health struggles in a devastatingly candid appearance on the Bear and Scully Podcast.

She told Sunday Life she spoke out in a bid to help others going through similar struggles.

“My brother was killed when I was 21, I was raped at 24 as well as being sexually abused as a child, I was groomed as a 19-year-old. I’ve been through a lot,” she said.

“I’ve also recently been diagnosed with ADHD which it turns out I’ve been living with my whole life.

“I was on the brink of suicide last year too. I’ve literally went from being on the floor with nothing to where I am now and I try to use that journey for good.

“I’m a controversial person and I think it’s important to show people your experiences don’t define you and you can do whatever you want.

“Sometimes people think I’m lying about this stuff simply because I don’t behave like a victim.

“They want me to be timid, shy and reclusive, well actually victims can also be confident and bubbly and even sexual, you can be all those things.

“I hate labels and being pushed into a box so I want to try and stop that from happening with others.”

Meghan O'Neill averages about 500 monthly subscribers on OnlyFans

With an average of 500 subscribers paying approximately £10 a month, Meghan, aka Skye Fox, is now one of the most successful content creators on adult website OnlyFans as well as owning her own gym, studying at university and writing a book.

She says finding the teachings of Buddha helped her to learn a great deal about herself and process her past.

She added: “I was doing a lot of working through my trauma and it brought up a lot more for me, I went on a spiritual journey and found Buddhism.

“I went into therapy in 2021 too and it’s not all airy-fairy niceness, it’s hard work and a lot of crying.

“That brought me to a really dark place in the shadows, with parts of myself other people don’t want to look at, but it taught me a lot about who I am.

“So I don’t take any notice of what other people think or say about me, once you know yourself you don’t need to listen to anyone else.”