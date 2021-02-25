Jab saved my mum's life, says carer after reunion

A woman who has been unable to visit her mum's care home for almost a year has hailed the Covid vaccine for saving her life.

Beverley Wilson, from Lurgan, was terrified when her 73-year-old mother Margaret was diagnosed with coronavirus three weeks ago.

Unable to visit her care home, she could only wait anxiously for daily phone calls from nurses updating her on how her mum was doing.

While Margaret, who has vascular dementia and is unable to walk, was defined as being in the vulnerable category, she battled through the virus without a single symptom.

Worried

She was among the first people to receive a double dose of the shot, which her family believes saved her life.

"I was absolutely horrified when mum tested positive. I couldn't even tell my daughter, Rebekka, until the next day because I knew she would be devastated," Beverly said.

"Because of her health and her age, mum was very vulnerable and we've been so worried about her throughout the pandemic.

"She got her vaccine in December and then her second dose four weeks later. Obviously, it has worked.

"When the care home told me she had tested positive, I rang every day for 10 days and each day they were able to say my mum had no symptoms. It was amazing and we are so grateful.

Beverley visiting her mum last week for the first time in a year

"I know it's not the same for everyone, but it does reassure you and make you feel that she is that bit safer. It certainly does give you hope."

Care worker Beverly visited her mum in her room at Aughnacloy House in Lurgan on Friday - the first time since Mother's Day last year.

As an only child and a single mum to Rebekka, the 52-year-old has always been very close to Margaret, visiting her up to three times a day before the pandemic struck.

Since last March she has had to stand outside and shout up to her mother's room on the second floor of the care home.

"It was really hard because we are so close and I was always popping in to see her," Beverley explained.

"I didn't even get to see her through a window because her room was upstairs. In September the home created a pod outside that my mum could go in one door and myself and my daughter another. We were separated by a Perspex screen.

"That was the first time we got to see her.

"That only happened three times and then the home was in lockdown again."

The recent introduction of weekly tests for family and residents meant Beverly could finally visit her mum again.

"I was wearing full personal protective equipment, but it was amazing. I was able to put cream on her face, brush her hair and let her video-call everyone on my tablet," she said.

"She loved it. She still doesn't really understand why people can't visit her, which is hard, but it was just amazing to be allowed back in to see her."