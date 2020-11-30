Jack Charlton and his Republic of Ireland team terrified of playing in Belfast

Jack Charlton and his Republic of Ireland team were petrified about playing their powderkeg World Cup qualifier in Belfast, an intimate new film on the football icon's life reveals.

The football giant is repeatedly portrayed as a working class hardman in new documentary Finding Jack Charlton, produced by Noah Media Group for Amazon Prime.

But the film reveals he had one big fear - being caught in the carnage of the Troubles when his Boys In Green played their 1993 World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park against Northern Ireland.

In a newly-unearthed interview with Jack, he is heard saying in the film: "The tension we felt about going to Belfast was nothing compared to what we felt when we got to Belfast."

Republic of Ireland striker Niall Quinn (54) also recalls how he witnessed a group of young kids menacingly acting out launching two volleys of rifle shots at the team as they drove into Belfast.

He says in the film: "We drove past a bunch of kids who didn't have rifles but they went like that (pointing), and 'Boom', and got down on one knee.

"Then another group stood up behind them and went, 'Boom'.

"It was all choreographed. I'd say the eldest child was about 12."

On November 17, 1993, 'Big Jack' Charlton's Republic team were just one step - and one point - from qualifying for USA '94 as they travelled to Windsor Park.

Standing in their way was Billy Bingham's Northern Ireland team, who were already eliminated but still intent on derailing the Republic's party.

There was a two-week respite without paramilitary killings before the match, but in the 18 previous days there were 26 Troubles deaths including the Shankill bomb and Greysteel pub massacre.

Jack's side were propelled to World Cup qualification by a 1-1 equaliser secured by Alan McLoughlin's 76-minute volley. They were eliminated from the '94 tournament in a 2-0 defeat against a mighty Netherlands side in the round of 16.

It didn't stop honorary Irishman Jack being hailed as a saint and hero in the Republic until his death.

But Finding Jack shows the 1966 England World Cup hero's dementia got so advanced in his final years he couldn't even remember why Irish people sent gushing letters to his home in Northumberland, where he died surrounded by his family including his wife of 62 years Pat (left).

Jack, who died in July aged 85 from blood cancer and dementia, is seen shaking and unsteady in the film.

He is told by Pat: "We get a lot of lovely letters from Ireland - they think a lot of you in Ireland."

But a frail looking Jack shows he doesn't have a clue why he is hailed a hero in Ireland when he replies to his wife: "I've no idea."