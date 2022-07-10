Jack Devlin on why he let flip of a coin make tough choice between music career and mountain biking

Champ put brakes on sport career to become a star... after leaving it up to fate

Jack Devlin has told how he left behind a promising career in mountain biking to become a pop star.

The Co Down man believed in fate so much he chose life as a musician on the flip on the coin.

Jack admitted he preferred grappling with a guitar to grappling with a bike for the dangerous sport.

He told Sunday Life: “I was playing music a lot and I was doing a lot of the mountain biking stuff.

“I always enjoyed music and I had a choice between doing A-levels or music.

“I was like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll do the music’, and I ended up flipping a coin on it.

“I flipped the coin and it landed on music and then I went and studied music in Armagh for two years.

“It was just one of those tough decisions. I just thought, ‘I’ll leave this one up to something other than my choice’.”

For a while the 22-year-old managed to juggle his twin passions.

He said: “In secondary school it was one of those things where there was guitar lessons going and it got me out of class, so I was going, ‘Yeah, I’ll try that’, and then it just stuck with me.

“But I always had a bit of an interest in it. My dad played a wee bit of guitar, so I had done wee bits and pieces before when I was younger, but nothing too serious.

“Once I kind of got into that, I just got into writing music and then I just started doing it for myself.

“I just enjoyed making tunes up and from there I suppose it’s just developed into trying to be a songwriter.”

At the same time, he was also showing talent on two wheels.

“I threw myself at it. I was definitely a lot more bike-focused back then,” Jack said.

“I was taking that fairly seriously, but again that just started out as going mountain biking and then getting more into the racing.

“Coming from a mountain biking background, it definitely taught me how to focus my attention on something.

“[It taught me to] really try to get the best out of myself because it was demanding as far as the physical [aspects] and training and that kind of craic.

“I definitely was trying to make something happen with the [mountain biking]. We did bits and pieces. It was random things — I was a stunt double at one point for Disney.”

He was the Ulster Elite Enduro champion in 2018 and travelled the world competing at major events in countries including Italy and Austria.

Jack, from Hilltown in the shadow of the Mournes, said he knew he had a decision to make when injuries sustained on the track started to have an effect on his performances on the stage.

He added: “I was racing, but I was just breaking lots of bones. I’ve got pins and whatnot in my arm and a broken hip and fake teeth. I’ve got plates in all sorts of places.

“It was painful, but it didn’t affect me too much. At the time, I was just mad to get back on my bike. Honestly, I just wanted to get going again.

“But I was showing up for gigs with a broken wrist and cuts and parts of me in a cast and trying to play the guitar.

“I’m all good and healed and the injuries don’t cause me too much bother.

“My arm gives me a bit of bother in the cold, but that’s about it.”

Like Ed Sheeran, Jack started busking and progressed to cover gigs before finding his groove as a singer-songwriter.

He has already recorded 100 tracks and his debut single Lies, which was released a few months ago, got a great reception, with radio stations on both sides of the border giving it plenty of airplay — to Jack’s delight.

“It’s been going really well and getting airplay on 2FM in the south, and Cool FM and Q Radio have been spinning it,” he said.

“People seem to be enjoying it, so that’s all I can ask for, you know? As long as it connects with people.

“The song is always the foundation of where I judge my success.”

