Jail attacks on Northern Ireland prison officers double in year

We need more staff, warns union chief

Attacks on prison officers have more than doubled in the past year, sparking calls for increased staff numbers in Northern Ireland’s jails.

Figures released by the Department of Justice show that 66 incidents were recorded in our three prisons — Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank — in 2021. This is more than a 50 per cent rise on the 29 recorded during the previous 12 months.

The current prison officer assault rate is also the highest since 2015, when 102 were the victims of assault.

Prison Officers Association chairman Ivor Dunne insists the upsurge proves the need for extra staff.

He said: “We used to have what is known as safe staffing levels, but these were done away with and now you can have just two prison officers supervising a landing of 50 inmates.

“The rise in assaults on prison officers is shocking and it’s proof that there should be a return to safe staffing levels, which we are campaigning for.”

Mr Dunne explained how officers targeted in behind-bars assaults were left deeply traumatised.

He said: “It is terrifying for the officers involved. There was a case recently when one of our members had their throat slashed — it missed the jugular vein by a few millimetres. It could so easily have been a murder.

“You have to remember that there are so many things inside a prison that can be turned into a weapon — cups, snooker cues, snooker balls.”

The NI Prison Service said: “Since 2014, the number of assaults on prison staff has almost halved. However, any assault on a prison officer is totally unacceptable, and will be referred to the police.

“The Prison Service has also recently launched additional support services for officers involved in a critical incident.”

Garth Ferguson, who attacked a prison officer

The brutal reality of assaults on prison officers was highlighted last month when a Co Antrim man was jailed for eight months for a horrific eye-gouging attack on a warden.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard how Garth Ferguson (37) jumped on top of his victim during a cell search in July last year.

A prosecution lawyer told the court: “He [Ferguson] jumped off his bed, punching the officer to the left side of the face [and] causing him to fall where he jumped on top of him and tried to gouge his eye.”

The shaken officer needed hospital treatment for bruising to his bloodshot eye. A solicitor for Ferguson, who has an address at Queen’s Park in Newtownabbey, explained that his client was behind bars for burglary when the beating occurred.

Describing the assault as a “nasty offence,” District Judge Watters imposed a five-month sentence for the prison officer attack and eight months for the burglary, both of which are to be served concurrently.