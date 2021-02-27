Jail for £180k Belfast drug dealer 'in over his head'

Coke smuggler conspired with gangland murder victim Warren Crossan

A Belfast man who got "way in over his head" when he conspired with a gangland murder victim to import £180,000 of cocaine into Belfast has been handed a 26-month sentence.

Liam Dewar's co-accused Warren Crossan was gunned down in broad daylight in west Belfast in June last year after being linked in gangland circles to the murder of Dublin hitman Robbie Lawlor in Belfast several weeks earlier.

Ordering Belfast man Dewar to spend half his sentence in jail and half on supervised licence conditions, Craigavon Crown Court Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the 26-year-old that a lengthy jail sentence was inevitable because he was "responsible for the importation of a substantial quantity of drugs."

At an earlier hearing, Dewar, of no fixed abode, entered guilty pleas to conspiring with Crossan to import cocaine and to possessing the drug with intent to supply in November 2019.

Opening the facts of the case on Friday, prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy outlined how Dewar was arrested when cops stopped a van he was driving on the A1 close to Hillsborough.

An initial search found nothing and the van was locked into a garage for the weekend while Dewar was freed on police bail.

Cops did not find the drugs hidden inside the van and were about to hand it back when a gang tried unsuccessfully to bust it out. Suspicious detectives had another look and uncovered three kilos of cocaine, said to be worth £180,000, under the floor behind the driver's seat in the Citroen Berlingo.

Mr Murphy said Dewar's phone was seized and when examined by police it showed numerous text exchanges between him and Warren Crossan, along with a photograph of €15,000 in cash.

During interview, Dewar claimed he had travelled to Dublin to hand over money for the payment of damages to a vehicle, but he denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

He claimed he had taken the picture of the cash because he had never seen that amount of money before and had given it to an unknown man in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Warren Crossan.

Crossan (28) was also arrested and charged and had been on bail accused of involvement in the importation, but he was gunned down close to his home on Rodney Parade in west Belfast on June 25. To date, no one has been charged with his murder.

In court on Friday, defence counsel Peter Coiley said Dewar had been working for Crossan, delivering and collecting vehicles, so an element of trust was being built up.

But when he went to Dublin and saw the cocaine being stashed in the van, "he was way in over his head".

"He said it was an exciting time in his life," said the lawyer. "He was mixed up in a very sinister world."

Mr Coiley submitted that Dewar "made a very foolish decision to acquiesce in the plan... and that decision in a car in Dublin will now haunt him".

Jailing Dewar, Judge Lynch said while elements of the case suggested that Crossan had "groomed" him to become involved, he was responsible for the importation of a large quantity of drugs.