Jail for brute who headbutted Craigavon doctor while on cocktail of drink and drugs

A THUG who was so high on a cocktail of drink and drugs that he cannot remember headbutting an emergency doctor and wrestling with PPE-clad nurses has been jailed for nine months.

Craigavon Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, heard that as well as headbutting a doctor, when police arrived at Craigavon Area Hospital, 27-year-old Connor James McConville was "grappling" with PPE-clad nurses.

McConville, originally from the Lurgan area but now with an address at Clifton Street in north Belfast, appeared at court via videolink from prison where he entered guilty pleas to two counts of common assault and using disorderly behaviour.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that on June 18 this year, police received a report of a man having assaulted a doctor at the hospital and, when they arrived, officers witnessed McConville "struggling" with medical staff.

She said CCTV footage showed him "grappling with nurses in full PPE gear" and uniformed officers were forced to used limb restraints and handcuffs to control McConville who "continually shouted and swore" despite being warned about his behaviour on numerous occasions.

The doctor told police he had twice been assaulted by McConville - the first time a shove which knocked him off balance and then a headbutt to his collar bone.

The lawyer said while no injury was caused, the doctor was unable to finish his shift which put extra pressure on staffing levels and an already busy hospital department. Restrained and arrested, McConville was taken into custody but was so drunk he was not fit to be questioned until the following day and even then, he refused to answer questions other than to say he was drunk and high.

Defence counsel Patrick Taggart described his behaviour as "inexplicable - he simply cannot remember and apologises to the doctor."

He revealed that McConville had been out of jail less than two months beforehand where he "had done well," undertaking various courses but that in the day of the assault, he then took alcohol which led to this incident.

"Your worship can see from his record he has been in custody again and again and again," Mr Taggart told District Judge Rosie Watters, lamenting that despite a good education and a "bright future" ahead of him with a talent for music, he turned to drink and drugs after his parents split when he was 12.

Handing McConville a nine- month jail sentence, DJ Watters told the thug "you are wasting your life and wasting your talents" and warned that "in these times, the courts have to take a dim view on assault of those in the medical professions".

He added: "I have to think of my own family and how that might have been them".

She told McConville: "I know you are not stupid and are well aware that this behaviour was unacceptable.

"Instead of taking drugs, you could have worked hard and perhaps you could have been that person who was helping others."