Jail for Co Antrim pervert who took secret topless snaps of own wife

Creep and convicted sex offender sent photos to transsexual he met online

A pervert from Co Antrim who sent topless photos of his wife to a transsexual without her knowledge or consent has been handed a two-month prison sentence.

Previously he had been jailed for sexually assaulting his wife.

At Antrim County Appeal Court on Wednesday, the creep was sent back to prison by Judge Desmond Marrinan.

With the victim watching by video-link, the judge heard how the defendant, who cannot be named to protect his wife’s identity, had entered a guilty plea to a single charge of voyeurism by recording another person for sexual gratification on dates between June 14, 2020, and January 14, 2021.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined that just four weeks after getting married, he began exchanging online messages with a transsexual “discussing, for example, a three-way relationship”.

The victim had no idea what her husband was up to until the recipient sent her a message and she saw the photos he had been sending, which included images of her in a bikini, in hot pants, and one of her breasts, taken when she was sleeping.

The lawyer said while the victim’s facial features were not visible, there was other content which enabled her to identify herself.

The court also heard the 29-year-old had been exchanging messages with someone he thought was a child, but which, in fact, turned out to be an undercover police officer.

It was while he was on bail for that offence he sexually assaulted his wife in her bed by groping her breast when he had called to the house.

Last month he was given a four-month jail sentence, but lodging an appeal against that, defence counsel Aaron Thompson submitted he should not be jailed, but rather allowed to continue with his rehabilitation under his continuing licence supervision conditions.

Describing the case as “particularly difficult”, but also involving “pretty vile” behaviour, the judge said he believed the jail sentence would have been longer had the defendant been dealt with for voyeurism at the same time as the sexual assault.

Concluding that the offence “should be marked by a prison sentence”, Judge Marrinan sent him to jail for two months.