Jail for drunken spitting thug over rampage at hospital

Woman doctor refused to treat abusive man

A THUG who behaved so badly at a hospital that a female doctor refused to treat him has been jailed for three months.

Robert Owens spat on hospital equipment and verbally abused the doctor as she tried to take a blood sample.

Earlier the drunken Antrim man had gone on the rampage inside and outside a Spar store dressed only in his boxer shorts before assaulting police officers, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard.

Jailing the 27-year-old on a litany of charges, District Judge Bernie Kelly told him: “It’s very simple. We are in the middle of a pandemic which has stretched the medical profession and its staff beyond breaking point and he thinks it is OK to wreck a hospital and treat a doctor in such a way that they refuse to treat him.”

But Owens walked free on bail pending an appeal of the jail sentence.

Owens, from Donegore Drive, had earlier admitted being disorderly at Craigavon Area Hospital and Mill Street in Tandragee.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a hospital wall, assaulting a police officers, common assault, attempted criminal damage at the Spar shop and tampering with a vehicle.

A prosecutor said on February 19 police received a report of a man dressed in just his boxer shorts, causing annoyance at the Spar store on Mill Street but when they got there, they saw Owens running away, blood running from his forehead.

When they caught up to him, Owens, who was drunk, struggled with the officers, trying to grab one of them by the throat before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed in a controlled manner.

Shouting and swearing at the cops, he was put in the back of a cell van and taken to hospital and on the way continued to shout and bang his head repeatedly on the sides of the van.

Placed in a wheelchair at the hospital, Owens continued to shout abuse and issue threats, damaging a wall by ramming a wheelchair into it, and verbally abusing a female doctor. He told her to “f*** off” as she tried to take a blood sample and spat on hospital equipment, leading her to refuse to treat him.

Meanwhile, staff at the Spar shop reported how Owens, dressed in just his boxers, threw items from shelves onto the floor, banged on the perspex screen at the till and screamed in the face of an elderly customer.

Outside, Owens squared up to a pedestrian and tried to pull open the door of a passing van, demanding the keys from the driver.

Defence counsel Neil Moore revealed that Owens had spent most of the last decade behind bars but that he needed to “break the cycle” of “drink, drugs and continued offending.”

Imposing a three-month jail sentence on each charge, DJ Kelly said Owens’ behaviour “would not be acceptable in any right-thinking society” but following an application by Mr Moore, she freed him on bail pending an appeal of the sentence.