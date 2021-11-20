Jail for thief who hit over dozen homes

A “determined and persistent” thief who went on a nine-day burglary spree in Belfast was given a four-year sentence as a 30th birthday present.

Jailing Caoimhin Gallagher at Antrim Crown Court on Friday, the day he turned 30, Judge Richard Greene QC told the self-confessed thief his catalogue of offences “can only be described as a determined spree that showed no regard for the property or possessions of others or for the feelings of those whose homes you invaded.”

At an earlier hearing Gallagher, originally from Derry but now with an address on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, entered guilty pleas to a total of 31 offences committed on four days in November last year including 17 counts of burglary or attempted burglary, six counts of theft or attempted theft, stealing three cars and five counts of fraud by using stolen bank cards.

Judge Greene described how between November 10 and 11, Gallagher targeted 12 different properties in five upmarket streets in south Belfast — Mornington, Hampton Park, Hampton Manor, St John’s Park and Adelaide Park, where he stole bank cards, cash and two cars, an Audi A6 and a VW Golf.

High on a cocktail of drink and drugs, Gallagher used the stolen bank cards to make minor purchases at four different garages.

Meanwhile, five days later, on November 17, Gallagher broke into another five houses, this time in the Stranmillis area — Sharman Park, Laganvale Manor and Prince Edward Park where again, he stole bank cards, which he used in a garage, and a Citroën Picasso car.

Two days after that, on what would have been his 29th birthday, Gallagher targeted north Belfast, stealing a wallet and bank cards from a property on Salisbury Avenue and breaking into another property on the Cavehill Road.

Judge Greene said the litany of offences was made all the worse because there were two confrontations during the burglaries, including one where a 15-year-old boy disturbed Gallagher “while he was standing in the victim’s kitchen” while other victims had heard him trying locks and handles at either their homes or their vehicles.

The judge said Gallagher had “targeted whole streets at a time” but that he had been captured on multiple CCTV and doorbell cameras during his “determined and persistent spree.”

He told Gallagher, who appeared at court by video-link from prison, the “most compelling of aggravating factors” was the “invasion of victims’ homes in the dead of night” when he must have realised they were occupied and therefore there was a “very real” possibility of confrontations with those inside.

Imposing a four-year sentence, split 50% between jail and licence, the judge said the “callous and thoughtless nature of the offences is perhaps the most chilling aspect of it.”