Jailbirds become lovebirds… killer sex worker and petty crook find love in Hydebank Prison

‘Maggie Headbutt’ and ‘terrible twin’ Laura Nicholl share relationship joy on social media

Killer sex worker mum Margaret Henderson and infamous petty criminal Laura Nicholl have publicly announced their love affair after they hooked up in jail.

The notorious duo, who have well over 100 convictions between them, declared their commitment to one another on social media, prompting dozens of likes and comments from well-wishers.

After Nicholl, aka Twin, changed her Facebook status to show she was in a relationship, Henderson replied: “Ur my world baby xxx” followed by several heart emojis.

Henderson added: “Only took six years… love her to bits she’s my soul mate… can’t stop smiling… will always love her.”

The pair got together in November and Henderson has since changed her profile picture to a cosy couple snap of them sharing a kiss.

Her Facebook bio also reads: “Loving my life and my baby, life is better when you got someone to share it with.”

Laura Nicholl’s sister Nikki, herself a notorious petty criminal who is also in a lesbian relationship with Bangor marina thug Cora Campbell, gave the new couple her blessing.

Commenting on Facebook she said: “Fair play till yous she’s happy as f*** mate… bout time.” The happy couple met in Hydebank Prison in 2016 after Henderson was jailed for just three years for the horrific killing of 67-year-old Eddie Girvan in Greenisland, Co Antrim.

Laura Nicholl and Margaret 'Maggie Headbutt' Henderson (right)

Henderson, aka Maggie Headbutt due to her penchant for employing ‘a Glasgow kiss’, had bound, gagged and stabbed Mr Girvan before leaving him to die in his home in January 2016.

The mum-of-two then stole his car, injected herself with heroin and drove to Belfast where she crashed the vehicle before being arrested a few days later once his body was discovered.

Then aged 29, she got a paltry six-year sentence for the crime after the charge was dropped from murder to manslaughter, with half spent in custody and the other half on licence.

Henderson, who was a heroin addict at the time, claimed the 67-year-old had owed her money for sex and had attacked her before she stabbed him.

At the time of sentencing in 2016 Henderson had 100 previous convictions for violent offences which included biting, punching and head-butting vulnerable victims including children and the elderly.

Her new lover Laura Nicholl is one half of Northern Ireland’s ‘terrible twins’ along with her sister Nikki, both from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

The pair have been convicted of scores of minor offences mainly involving drugs, violence and assaulting police and have both been in and out of Hydebank repeatedly in recent years.

Cora Campbell (right) and Nikki Nicholl

Laura’s most recent spell behind bars began in June 2018 when she was jailed for 18 months for smuggling drugs into Hydebank jail.

She was convicted on three charges of bringing class C drugs, Tramadol and Zopiclone, into the jail on July 27 the previous year.

Just a month before she was sentenced on the drugs case at Downpatrick Crown Court, she was given a suspended sentence for attacking cops.

Laura’s pill peddling on jail visits has seen her banned from going to see her sister in the prison.​

In response to one person asking why she was barred, Laura brazenly replied: “For passing her drugs. Lol.”

Laura’s sister Nikki also found love behind bars at Hydebank after striking up a romance with fellow offender Cora Campbell while the pair were inside in 2019.

Campbell is notorious for a savage beating she dished out to a woman at Bangor Marina in 2018, footage of which went viral at the time racking up over a million views.

In 2019 she and Nikki announced their love for each other on Facebook with a series of smitten posts and the lovebirds have been inseparable since, even posting a video of Nikki’s proposal to Cora online in April 2021 and announcing they had moved in together in October.