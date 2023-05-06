Jailed brothers off hook over petrol bomb attacks

Two brothers currently serving life for knife murder of Karol Kelly in Derry in 2018

A prosecuting lawyer told Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday, that he was withdrawing the five charges against brothers Sean and Gary Anderson.

Sean Anderson, who turned 25 on Thursday, and his older brother Gary (26), had been accused of four petrol bomb offences and one of criminal damage arising from incidents in Coleraine and Portstewart on April 25 last year.

The petrol bomb attacks came just a few weeks before the brothers went on trial for the bloody knife murder of Karol Kelly at Grafton Street in Derry in March 2018.

The pair have since been unanimously convicted of murdering the father-of-five and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 and 15 years behind bars respectively.

In relation to the petrol bomb incidents, the court had heard that after Sean Anderson’s girlfriend was allegedly threatened, police received a report of windows being smashed at a property at Loguestown Park in Coleraine.

The homeowner’s teenage son was inside at the time and he identified the culprits as the brothers, telling his mum that he saw them driving away in a maroon VW car.

The first petrol bomb attack, the court was told, was at the home of a woman whose sons were allegedly involved in the earlier threats and a police officer described that at around 7.15pm that Sunday, a petrol-filled bottle of WKD was thrown at her home on Westbourne Crescent, causing scorch damage.

“At this stage multiple members of the public saw a red or maroon VW Jetta in the area,” said the detective, adding that a short time later, on Somerset Drive, police received a report of a further petrol bombing.

Meanwhile, police were called to York Avenue in Portstewart where four men were seen smashing up a red VW Jetta registered to Gary Anderson and the court heard that inside the vehicle, cops uncovered a multi-pack of cloths which had two missing.

With one allegedly matching cloth recovered from one of the petrol bombs, “police believe the outstanding cloth was used in the other petrol bomb,” said DC Johnston.

The PPS has since dropped those charges — but with an order to serve at least 32 years behind bars between them, the Andersons will not be free anytime soon.