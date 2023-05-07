Jailed thug fired pot of scalding hot water over sleeping inmate

Killer screamed in agony after attack over ‘prison bullying’

A thug who threw a pot of boiling water over a sleeping killer in an argument about jailhouse bullying, has been handed a 56-month prison sentence.

Brian O’Hagan (30) will serve half the sentence in jail and half on licence but that will only start when the Londonderry criminal has finished his other jail sentence for the shocking robbery of a disabled man who was thrown from his wheelchair and kicked about the head, leaving him with a fractured eye socket.

Earlier this year, O’Hagan, from the Beragh Hill Road in Derry, entered a guilty plea to attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent on Edward Stokes just over two years ago on May 5, 2021.

Stokes (47), serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of fellow traveller John Mongan, who was hacked to death in February 2008, was lying asleep in his cell in Magilligan Prison at 9.30am when O’Hagan filled a pot with freshly-boiled water from the kettle and threw it over him.

“The defendant shouted as he returned to his cell, ‘I scalded him, he threatened my family’,” said Judge Roseanne McCormick KC during her sentencing remarks.

Edward Stokes was scalded in the attack

With Stokes screaming in agony, the judge said the landing orderly and a fellow prisoner “responded with commendable presence of mind” to pour cold water over his face, arm, chest and neck and also to “put him in a cold shower.”

Stokes refused to go to hospital but Judge McCormick said it was clear the prison nurse had to dress his burns and he was given pain killers.

The judge said while there were no long-term consequences, “even a day of extreme pain would be a very long day indeed”.

Meanwhile, O’Hagan admitted to the prison governor that he had thrown boiling water over Stokes, “claiming he was being bullied” over a supposed tobacco debt he owed the convicted killer. Stokes, also from Derry, is 15 years into his 22-year minimum life tariff for the gruesome murder of John Mongan in February 2008.

Brian O'Hagan has been sentenced for the attack

He and his brother Christopher, who has since died in prison, broke into the west Belfast home of John and heavily pregnant Julia Mongan and hacked their victim to death with an axe and a sword, “grinning” as they struck him 30-40 times.

On his way out, Edward Stokes struck his cousin Mrs Mongan over the head with the sword he had just used to butcher her husband.

O’Hagan carried out his attack on October 24, 2018, with the victim, who suffers from spina bifida and epilepsy and uses a wheelchair, being knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the face and body by O’Hagan, who demanded the victim’s money and bank card, claiming he was “from the IRA.”

Magilligan prison outside Londonderry

The vulnerable victim, who suffered a fractured eye socket and bruising in the horrific attack, managed to contact the cops and they were able to arrest O’Hagan as he fled the scene, seizing his shoes which were stained with the victim’s blood.

On Wednesday, Judge McCormick said O’Hagan has a sad history “replete with adverse childhood experiences” but added there was hope for the future as O’Hagan has acknowledged his addictions and had used his time in custody to complete courses.