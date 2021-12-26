Jailhouse turkey for William ‘Buff’ Hunter as Christmas bail denied to Belfast cocaine baron

One of Belfast’s biggest drug dealers will spend the new year behind bars after a judge refused his bail application.

William ‘Buff’ Hunter had hoped to be freed on December 24, but ended up eating a turkey dinner in his cell. Police successfully objected to releasing the 33-year-old cocaine baron amid fears he could reoffend.

Hunter has been held on remand at Maghaberry Prison since August when he was arrested as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation into UVF drug dealing.

He has had run-ins with James Edwards who served time on remand for rioting.

The pair, who are both from the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast, have been at loggerheads for years with Hunter said to be “terrified” of his rival.

“When Buff was brought to Maghaberry the first thing he asked was, ‘Is James Edwards on the wing?’,” said a loyalist source.

“He is terrified of him. Buff might be a major drug dealer with UVF and UDA connections, but he’s a big scaredy-cat.”

Glenn Rainey

Arrested alongside Hunter in August were brothers Glenn (35) and Mark Rainey (41). The arrests followed a lengthy police investigation into the wholesale supply of cocaine.

The operation was led by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force which said its target was the East Belfast UVF.

Earlier searches of Hunter’s home uncovered an air rifle, legal highs, suspected cannabis and £3,000.

A court was later told that the three defendants could be connected from data found on Mark Rainey’s mobile phone.

Giving evidence, a police officer said: “It detailed quite a bit about the operation, who was transporting what and to where.”

The court also heard how a second phone seized from Glenn Rainey’s bedside locker allegedly showed “a very extensive insight” into the supply of drugs.

“It detailed the movement of drugs, money owed to, money owed from, methods of delivery and even quarrels between the co-accused,” added the officer.

Buff Hunter is considered to be among the biggest drug dealers in Belfast and has long-standing ties to UDA factions in the north and east of the city to whom he paid protection cash.

He has served two jail sentences totalling 34 months for cocaine and cannabis dealing — the first in 2014 for conspiring to supply cocaine, and the second for supplying cocaine and possessing a 9mm handgun and ammunition.