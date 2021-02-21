James Nesbitt: 'I wanted to show not all Unionists are dour'

Jimmy Nesbitt has told how he felt the need to leave Northern Ireland to prove a point: that not all unionists are "very dour" and can make it as actors.

He also hit back at "naysayers" who accused of him of being "lazy" for keeping his Ulster accent on screen from roles in Cold Feet to The Hobbit.

His latest role is in the BBC drama Bloodlands, and his stellar career is proof that he was right when he decided not to follow his three sisters and his dad, also called James, into teaching.

"My father imbued me with enough of the good bits of him and was very supportive, if wary, of my choice. He took enormous pride in it but he knew it was an unstable profession to go into," Jimmy explained.

"There weren't a lot of young country Protestants going into acting at the time. I'm not the first artist, for want of a better word, to feel the need to become an exile. I suppose there was a bit of me that felt constrained by Northern Ireland. I was someone who was proud of Protestant culture, but the rest of the world was viewing the people of my identity as very dour, immovable, frightening strait-jacketed unionists."

Jimmy plays detective Tom Brannick, who investigates Troubles cold cases, in the Northern Ireland-based Bloodlands, which starts on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

In one scene, a colleague tells him, "At some point the past has to die," to which Brannick replies: "Not for me."

"I think that relates to me. I've never really left Northern Ireland and it has never really left me," he said.

Filming the series, the latest drama from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, in Northern Ireland meant he was able to spend a lot of time with his father before he died last August, aged 91, of natural causes.

"It turned out to be difficult at times but ultimately the most rewarding twist of fate that I happened to be here," the actor said.

"My father was my best pal growing up, so it has been a blessing for me in so many ways to spend time with him and rekindle the friendship.

"I think we got to a place where, before he died, I was able to look at him and he knew that I was grateful.

"I knew he was looking at me, glad I was his son, and he was more supportive than I'd given him credit for.

"He said he had known, more than I had, that acting was where my home and my life would be.

"I got to share the memories and see the man he was. He had been through many volte-faces in his beliefs and identity, but at the end of his life, he was fiercely proud of being from Northern Ireland.

"That was an important moment. Everything from now on is a bonus."

Like his dad, Jimmy (56) is passionate about his roots - and that includes his Ulster brogue.

He told the Radio Times: "A lot of the naysayers go, because I always do my own accent, 'Oh, he always does the same bloody thing', but I would say that Tom Hanks is always just using his own accent too.

"The idea of having a leading character in a primetime comedy drama (like Cold Feet) speaking with my accent but having no real political baggage was deemed quite unusual.

"I'm lucky to have been involved in getting that accent into living rooms all over Britain where I could put a dent in the notion that that sound was only associated with conflict."