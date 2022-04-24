Jamie Dornan: I wouldn’t have handled fame well in my 20s

NI star on his ‘idiotic’ early days and falling for wife Amelia the night they met

Jamie Dornan is happy he wasn’t propelled to fame in his teens because he reckons young people are too idiotic to responsibly handle the spotlight.

The actor (39), who played the father of child actor Jude Hill’s character in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, also hit out at Hollywood for not doing enough to protect child stars.

Dad-of-three Jamie, who became internationally famous after landing the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, said: “If any of this had happened when I’d been 20, I might not have dealt with it in the right kind of way.

“You’re an idiot when you’re 20. You don’t think you are, but you don’t know what’s going on.

“I look back now on when I was 20, 21, and I had a lot of fun. Compared to some other people, I was probably fairly level-headed, but I was still a kid and it’s tough when you get famous and you’re still a kid.

“I actually don’t think enough is done in Hollywood to protect those kids who get famous when they’re very young.

“I was lucky enough that by the time that stuff started happening to me, I was 30, I’d met my wife and we’d started a family. All these very normal things were happening in my life that coincided with the mad things happening in my career.”

Jamie has three daughters, Dulcie (8), Elva (5) and Alberta (3) with his musician wife Amelia Warner (39), who he calls Millie.

He claimed he was useless at flirting but managed to charm Amelia the night they met. The Holywood actor told the May issue of Candis magazine: “It was 11 years ago and we were kind of put together. I just don’t have the confidence to make the initial move, especially if I’m attracted to someone, but if someone introduces us, I’m fine, I can talk.

“I instantly knew I would marry Millie that first evening. It was mad. [It was like], ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to marry this girl I’ve just met’.

“I was also convinced she wouldn’t remember me the next day, and here’s me thinking I’m going to marry her.

“But we did arrange to meet again, and because I was worried that she wouldn’t remember me, I felt I should make myself memorable, so when I turned up to pick her up, I was wearing a thick, Christmas-themed sweater. It wasn’t Christmas. It was February and we were in LA. I still remember seeing her reaction when she opened the door and I was there wearing this stupid sweater.

“She just got it. I could tell she got the point of me and liked me, even though she probably thought I was weird, which she certainly knows I am [now]. I thought, ‘Right, this is going to be good’. It’s been great ever since.”

Jamie said his home in the Gloucester countryside was filled with music because he still loves tinkering with his guitar after giving up dreams of being a musician.

“I sing a lot at home too, which is probably relatively annoying, but the kids often find it funny, or they want to sing along too,” he added.

“The eldest two girls are learning to play the piano — at the moment, we have a couple of pianos in the house because of my wife.

“It’s definitely a musical house, although I wouldn’t classify myself as a singer in the way some people are.”

Jamie admitted he was now “rooted and comfortable” after a dating life that has included Keira Knightley and links to Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan.

The actor started on the road to fame in a folk band called Sons of Jim, which disbanded in 2008.

He said he “wouldn’t change anything” about the way he has negotiated his career.

The Fall star added: “That free-spirited atmosphere suited me very well. A lot of my friends who I grew up with in Belfast knew exactly what they wanted to do and planned for it accordingly. They went to uni and stayed the course because they knew it would give them that job they were looking for.

“These days, they all work in the jobs they had planned to do but none of them are happy, so I think my approach was better.”