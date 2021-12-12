Jamie Dornan: People think Northern Ireland is like the Gaza Strip

Star on defending his homeland, pride at reception of new film Belfast, and first Christmas without his dad

Film and TV star Jamie Dornan says many people think Northern Ireland is “like the Gaza Strip” and are often stunned to learn where he is from.

The Fall and Fifty Shades Of Grey star (39), from Holywood, Co Down, admitted the province can be a “dark place” but was also keen to defend his homeland.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent about telling people where he’s from, Jamie said: “People think it’s like the Gaza Strip, whether people don’t want to admit it, that’s what they think.

“I’m telling you, I’ve seen it for 20 years. Sometimes people would be gasping that you’re from here.

“It’s shocking to me. Then you remember the news every night, you remember all they were being fed in different parts of the world were very violent images. And not just for two or three weeks, or three or four months or even five or six years, but for 30 years.

“They’re seeing these images and going, ‘Jesus that place looks rough’ so it’s not total ignorance to what’s going on, it’s just the perception.

“Anything that can help to show there’s really good people here — in the whole island — the better to change the idea that it’s a dark place.

“Of course it can be a dark place and the history is real but it’s filled with brilliant, funny, resilient people.”

Jamie’s latest project, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical movie Belfast, is due in cinemas at the end of January.

The movie has already scooped a host of industry gongs and has ‘Oscar buzz’ going into next year’s Academy Awards but Jamie said the most important screening was at Belfast Film Festival last month.

He described the screening as one of the highlights of his life, saying: “We had that date, the fourth of November, in our heads the whole time.

“It was so important to us to have it resonate with and be accepted by the people of this part of the world and for them to embrace it. To find the humour in it, the poignancy in it.

“It had been all around the world but it really mattered to us what people from Belfast thought about it.

“It was one of the most special nights of my life. I will never, ever forget the feeling of that night. We got this long-standing ovation after the Q&A and there was this palpable appreciation in the room.

“I had some very special people in my life with me that night. My sisters were by my side, my auntie, and some of my best friends. It was just very special.”

In March the actor lost his father, Professor Jim Dornan, to Covid-19 after he had been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia. Jamie’s mother, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer when he was 16.

Jamie has previously spoken of his sadness about his father not being around to witness the response to his new film which is released in the UK on January 21.

This year he will be spending Christmas in the west of Ireland with his extended family, adding: “I love it, but it’s the first Christmas without my dad. So it’s going to be a tough one I’d imagine.”

Jamie has several other projects also due for release next year including HBO/BBC production The Tourist.

He is also hoping to get his own movie made and has some “insanely exciting people involved”, he added.

One movie role he’s unlikely to star in any time soon is Captain Britain, despite being linked with the comic book-inspired role following recent talks with Marvel.

Speaking over Zoom from his cosy Oxfordshire pad he said: “You don’t need me to tell you how controversial that is, being where I’m from.

“Would there ever be a more divisive role for me to play in Belfast than Captain Britain?

“I’ll tell you what happened there. I’ve been doing press non-stop since September pretty much and someone said to me, ‘Do you have any interest in getting into a Marvel movie?’

“I’m so clueless about that world. I don’t know if Marvel and MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) are even the same thing.

“Basically, I said, ‘Well, you know, I met Kevin Feige, who runs Marvel.’ But it’s not that I’ve met him recently and we weren’t talking about a specific thing. I met him because I’m an actor.”

