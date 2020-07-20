Jamie Dornan takes a swing at Rory McIlroy: star living the good life in lockdown and playing best golf

Jamie Dornan has joked that his golf has got better than Rory McIlroy’s in lockdown.

The 38-year-old Holywood actor has returned to the golf course now they have reopened, but he got plenty of practise in while at home in the Cotswolds with wife Amelia Warner and their three children, six-year-old Dulcie, Alva (3) and one-year-old Alberta.

“I’m lucky. Just before Christmas, I put in a golf simulator into my house, so I’ve played more golf than most people,” he said.

“I was texting Rory a few weeks ago and was like, ‘Have you played any golf?’ And he said, ‘I haven’t hit a ball in seven weeks’.

“I’m here with blisters on my hands from playing so much. It’s nice playing real golf now. I’m playing the best golf in my life.”

Jamie also revealed he has embraced the good life growing by growing his own vegetable and keeping chickens for eggs.

He told Brian O'Driscoll’s Off the Ball podcast: “We’ve got some bats. We’ve a horse, two goats, five chickens and a dog. It’s lovely. The chickens do 10 eggs a day. They are really good quality. We grow chillies and stuff like that.

“We tried to do potatoes for Christmas and they had been in there for a few months.

“Dulcie, our eldest, was helping me pick. She’s started digging and said, ‘Daddy I’ve got one’, and I was like, ‘oh my God, it’s actually worked’. It was literally tiny. We were talking 16 people from Ireland for Christmas.”

Like most people, Jamie is happy for lockdown to ease, but he admitted that he enjoyed parts of it.

“I’m ready for things to start to normalise, not that there hasn’t been elements of it that I haven’t loved,” he said.

“There’s a drive-in cinema near us that we might go to. A gig in your car. I’ve hired a car for the last couple of weeks as when we thought we were moving to New York we got rid of our cars. I had a 1988 convertible Merc. We’ve been trying to get it back. It’s a nightmare.

“I’d love it if there was a Glastonbury that was outdoors where you are with people you love and all your mates and you are drinking during the day. If there was something like that in September, I would love that.

“Imagine the euphoria of everyone being together. It would be great to have something to look forward to.”