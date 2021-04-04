Janet Devlin: Why I got a boob job

Op planned since she was 14 to fix chest complaint

Janet Devlin has opened up about why she has had breast surgery to fix an underlying condition with her ribs.

The 25-year-old Tyrone singer has Pectus Carinatum, also known as 'pigeon chest', which is caused by the sternum being pushed out by an overgrowth of cartilage, leading the chest to point out. If not treated, it has been known to cause heart and lung issues.

The X Factor star explained: "I went into my doctors when I was 14 about my ribs as I was in pain. Basically I had what is informally known as pigeon chest as well as another condition where my ribs point out and there is a hole in them.

"I was offered plastic surgery at 14 where they break your ribs and put them back together. That did not sound ideal.

"Instead I waited and opted for a boob job - I hate that term. It seemed like a better option than getting my ribs broken. Breast augmentation uses tissue to cover the holes and the ribs are nowhere near as noticeable."

Janet, who has always been open about her own battles with her mental health, alcoholism as well as an eating disorder, wants to reassure fans that she loved her body before the surgery.

She explained: "One of my concerns is people thinking I am just really insecure. I live my life with 'honesty is the best policy'. But it's got more uncomfortable as I've got older.

"I made sure to talk it out with my therapist for months and months before I did it. I did therapy the night before to make sure I was sure and it was coming from a good place.

"I was never insecure about being small-chested. My insecurity is I have a hole in my chest and my ribs stick out further than my boobs ever did and that's annoying in dresses and stuff.

"Now I find myself in a good place with my body again. I do believe in openness.

"I've seen other people in my profession getting really obvious work done and saying they just 'did something in the gym' or 'I just used this moisturiser'. It's like, 'Don't lie.' I'm not judging you."

Perhaps most shockingly, Janet, who is from Gortin, was criticised by a minority of fans who wrongly believed she used money raised through crowdfunding sites such as Patreon to pay for her to make music and keep a roof over her head.

She said: "This is something I have known I wanted to fix since I was 14 years old so I've been setting aside money since I was young to get this done. People are speculating about my body, which has been bizarre.

"I'm speaking out because people are already talking about it and I wanted to be in charge of the dialogue.

"Fans were saying because they support me on Patreon they have the right and deserve to see my body because they paid for it. They didn't. I have not used any money from crowdfunding.

"Strangers have offered to pay for my breast augmentation, a million times before. I've said no. I don't like the feeling of someone owning a part of me, especially something so intimate.

"It just felt so weird. But this hurt because I knew it wasn't the truth. It doesn't feel that nice when people try and claim ownership of your body."

Janet - who had her surgery in January and was able to take the time off because of lockdown - is slowly on the mend and already having to consider how to adapt her life to her new body, particularly when it comes to exercising.

She added: "I haven't been running. I'm entering into a whole new world of problems. I'm like, 'Oh I can't just wear a cute little sports bra now. I need military grade so these things shall not move now.

"It's hilarious. It's funnily made me a bit more modest. I never minded anyone seeing my condition. I wore a lot of low plunge tops but now I'm like, 'Oh a low cut top, maybe not.'"