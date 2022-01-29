Jealous Co Antrim thug stabbed partner with ‘Rambo’ knife

A jealous thug who once led cops on a 120mph chase across the country has admitted stabbing his partner with a 15cm ‘Rambo’ knife in a row over an alleged affair.

Sean Joseph Nawaz – who was previously jailed for his role as a getaway driver in a robbery – appeared at Craigavon Crown Court via videolink on Thursday to admit three charges.

Heavily tattooed Nawaz (40) admitted wounding his former partner on May 30 last year.

He also admitted making a threat to kill a named male and possessing a knife with intent to commit an offence, namely wounding.

None of the facts were opened following the brief arraignment but previous courts have heard that during an argument over unfounded accusations of an affair, Nawaz grabbed the woman by the throat.

It was claimed he flung her onto a bed and pinned her down before producing a 15 cm “Rambo” knife, stabbing the woman in the upper thigh and threatening that he would kill her “stone dead”.

The victim’s leg was wrapped in towels before he drove her to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to a 5cm wound.

Nawaz, with an address in Dunmurry, was arrested at the time and during police interviews said that while the couple had argued he denied either threatening or intentionally stabbing her.

In 2006 at Ballymena Crown Court, Nawaz was handed a seven year sentence after he admitted being a getaway driver in a botched £25,000 cash-in-transit robbery from three years beforehand.

Having received intelligence about the robbery, cops were lying in wait in Antrim town centre in January 2003 and had replaced the security guard with an undercover police officer.

As officer took a cash box containing £25,000 from the van to the bank on Market Square, the robber hit him over the head from behind with a fake gun before running off with the cash box.

However the other officers lying in wait swooped, arresting the robber immediately and Nawaz a short time later as he sat in a stolen Renault Megane car.

He was released on bail for that offence and was on the run for three years before he was eventually scooped following a dramatic police helicopter chase from the outskirts of Belfast to Omagh.

The 60-mile pursuit began after Nawaz and another man evaded a police patrol in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, and sped off on a motorbike.

With the bike clocking speeds of up to 120mph, the PSNI decided not to give chase with patrol cars, instead using a helicopter to track the pair.

The bike was eventually brought to a halt by police roadblocks on the Dublin Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Following Nawaz’s confessions on Thursday, Judge Patrick Lynch QC adjourned passing sentence until March 25, freeing him on bail in the meantime and ordering a pre-sentence probation report to be completed.