Jean McConville’s family raise funds to sue Sinn Fein

The daughter and son-in-law of IRA murder victim Jean McConville are hoping to sue Sinn Fein for millions of pounds in compensation and to freeze the party’s assets.

Helen McKendry and her husband Seamus last month launched an online fundraiser for £10,000 to finance a civil action against the party over the killing and secret burial of the mother-of-ten in 1972.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has repeatedly denied having anything to do with her death.

He was arrested in 2014 in connection with the murder, but was never charged.

Last night £295 had so far been donated via the GoFundMe website page ‘Justice for Jean McConville’.

Jean McConville (left) with three of her children

“There are people suing the British government over the actions of the likes of the Parachute Regiment — and rightly so, I believe — so why does it not extend to the political wing of the IRA for its actions?

“The Provos themselves don’t keep fiscal records but Sinn Fein does and they are the richest political organisation in Ireland.

“The plan is to sue for an incredible sum, hit them for millions, and if even if it just puts a hold on their finances they’ll learn.”

Gerry Adams

Seamus insists that any award of damages is not for them personally, despite spending their life savings in the search for Jean’s body, but will go towards something victims-related.

Explaining the need to raise the sum online, Seamus said: “It would be impossible for Helen and I to do it on our own. I’m disabled and Helen only a has a part-time job.”

Jean’s body wasn’t found until 2003 when it was discovered during searches on a beach in Co Louth.

The 37-year-old had been abducted from her home in the Divis flats complex in west Belfast in front of her petrified children.

The IRA denied any involvement in her disappearance until 1999 and even put a rumour about that she was a British agent who had abandoned her children.

No one has ever been convicted of her killing but in 2014 ex-IRA chief of staff Ivor Bell was charged with aiding and abetting her murder.

His arrest came as a result of testimony given to the Boston College tapes project.

But a ruling at Belfast Crown Court in 2019 found deemed the tapes unreliable so they could not be used as evidence against and he was acquitted.

The planned High Court action comes less than a year after the long-awaited pension scheme for Troubles victims opened and the impending amnesty for crimes committed during the conflict.

“The McConvilles were never compensated, when the searches were on for Jean and the others they (the government) made a gesture, which I told them to refuse as it would be their way of ever having to pay compensation,” said Seamus.

“The government assured me it wasn’t like that at all, it was a one-off payment because of the extreme hardship they had endured.

“They made a payment of £10,000, between nine of them so £1,100 each, and it wasn’t for compensation but a one-off payment.”

The McKendrys are also concerned about the looming legal amnesty for Troubles-related crimes and any effect it may have on their civil action against Sinn Fein.

“Seamus said: “We are very wary of it, it’s going to look very bad for one very bad looking prime minister as he is anyway, to try to stop this.”