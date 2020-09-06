Jim Corr willing to pay 'exceptional fine' to keep licence after caught driving while on mobile

Pop guitarist Jim Corr is battling to avoid a road ban after being caught driving while using his mobile phone.

Crawfordsburn-based Corr (56) already has nine points on his licence and his solicitor said in court last week that he's willing to pay an "exceptional fine" to keep his licence.

At Belfast Magistrates Court, the guitarist with the 90s family band The Corrs, pleaded guilty to using his mobile phone while driving on the M3 motorway on May 16 this year.

Corr, whose recent tweets about lockdown and masks have gone viral, faces a six-month driving disqualification.

Defence solicitor Hamill Clawson, of Reid, Black and Co, told District Judge Amanda Henderson on Thursday that he planned to raise an issue of "exceptional hardship" which if successful, would mean that Mr Corr gets to keep driving.

"He accepted using his mobile phone and he gave an account as to this and why he was using it," said the lawyer, adding that the guitarist, originally from Dundalk but now living on the Old Windmill Road in Crawfordsburn, has still been working in the music industry throughout the lockdown.

Mr Clawson revealed that his client "drives between Belfast and Dublin daily" to work while a prosecuting lawyer said there were multiple convictions for "simple speeding" on Mr Corr's licence dating back to 2006 when it had nine points accumulated on it.

Judge Henderson told the court the case "doesn't strike me as exceptional hardship" and that such a legal application "might be a difficult one to run" given that "there's still public transport".

Jim Corr

Mr Clawson suggested there could be submissions relating to "special reasons". The lawyer added: "If the court was minded to impose a short disqualification that is ultimately what we would be looking for and an exceptional fine that he could pay."

"In other words, get around the points," replied Judge Henderson and Mr Clawson agreed "absolutely and that would keep nine points on his licence."

Adjourning the case for mention to September 19, the judge said she wanted to consider guidelines on exceptional hardship and special reasons cases as that would mean "I wouldn't impose penalty points at all."

As guitarist for The Corrs, along with his sisters Andrea, Sharon and Caroline, the band released seven albums and multiple singles, with their 1998 record Talk on Corners being the biggest selling album of the year and the band is one of only a handful of acts who have held the top two positions simultaneously in the UK album charts, with Talk on Corners at Number One and Forgiven, Not Forgotten at Number Two.

More recently, however, Mr Corr has gained more attention for his social media rather than his guitar skills, posting for example on August 4: "This is insane! I have no doubt at this stage that the Irish Government is simply trying to destroy the hospitality industry, because the numbers DO NOT, and never have supported the hysteria and extreme reaction. Being forced to wear masks is simply about keeping the fear alive until the lucrative vaccine with God knows what in it arrives. You Are Being terribly Manipulated Folks!"

He also joked on July 25: "Masks stop viruses in their tracks, in the same way underpants stop farts".

He regularly tweets and retweets to his almost 37k followers about issues including anti Covid restrictions protests, vaccinations and fake news.