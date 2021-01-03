Jim Corr's claims over Margaret Keenan's 'fake' Covid vaccine blasted

NI-based star suggested Fermanagh trailblazer Margaret's jab was faked

Pop star Jim Corr has been slammed for helping to spread fake news about a beloved grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the coronavirus jab.

Margaret Keenan (91), who lives in Coventry but is originally from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, was the first person in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 last month and received her second jab on Tuesday.

Guitarist Jim — who is currently banned from Twitter — suggested there were “question marks” about Mrs Keenan’s identity as the internet filled with bizarre rumours she was an actor.

Images of Mrs Keenan receiving the jab were beamed around the world from Coventry University Hospital on December 8 but almost immediately, conspiracy theories began to spread on social media including the idea Mrs Keenan was an actor.

Jim, a member of Irish family pop group The Corrs, has been criticised for contributing to the conspiracy theories on his Twitter account.

Mrs Keenan’s niece Geraldine McHugh, from Tempo, Co Fermanagh, rubbished claims about her beloved ‘auntie Peggy’ and said Jim should be more careful about what he posts on his social media.

Margaret Keenan, 90, as she became the first person in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.

She told Sunday Life: “She’s not an actor, I’ve heard that and it’s a load of b***s**t. She’s an ordinary Irish woman that moved to England and is definitely not involved in acting or anything like that.

“I had seen that old s***ty rumour, my daughter said to me that there was rubbish going around about her being an actor but she’s definitely not.

“Social media hypes up everything and makes things worse than they are, do they think she got paid for it or something stupid like that?

“I don’t care what Jim Corr shares or what anybody shares, it doesn’t bother me that much because I wouldn’t listen to it all. It’s all bunkum like, just people going on and on. I think before Jim Corr puts anything on his social media he should check whether it’s true or not.”

Mrs McHugh also said Margaret was recovering well after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech jab which is being rolled out across the UK but was unsure if she was aware of the conspiracy theories swirling around her vaccination.

She added: “I’m sure for the person themselves if they heard it, it’s probably not nice for them. I don’t know whether Margaret is aware of any of this or not.

“I haven’t spoken to her recently because she’s recovering and tired and whatnot so naturally enough I haven’t heard from her, I’m sure she’s been bothered enough with phone calls.

“She’s recovering well I do believe, my daughter has been in touch with her but I’ve not spoken to her myself.”

Posting a news story about Mrs Keenan’s vaccination earlier this month, Jim Corr (56) said: “What an absolutely amazing 90yr old woman. By the age of her children, she must have had them while in her 60s.”

A fellow Twitter user replied to his post suggesting Mrs Keenan may be a ‘crisis actor’ who had her own acting profile, and also that no person of that names lives in Coventry, to which Jim replied: “Yep saw that. Big question mark about this person.”

On Christmas Eve his Twitter account, which had almost 44,000 followers, was removed from the platform over an unrelated matter after he was accused of ‘targeted harassment’, a claim he denies.

Jim Corr’s social media profiles are awash with anti-vaccination and Covid conspiracy theories which he posts on a daily basis.

He posted on Parler: “I got banned off Twitter for what they allege as ‘participating in targeted harassment of an individual’ which is completely untrue. I’ll be taking it further. Meanwhile hello Parler.”

Earlier this month the covid-denying musician had a driving ban slashed on appeal to six weeks at Belfast County Court. Corr, of Sharman House, Old Windmill Road in Crawfordsburn, Co Down, pleaded guilty last month at Belfast Magistrates Court to using a mobile phone while driving on the M3 in Belfast on May 16, an offence which brought his penalty points tally to the ban level.

Earlier this month his sister Andrea told Sunday Life her family have “different opinions” when quizzed about Jim’s controversial views.

*In an earlier version we incorrectly said Jim Corr was a former member of The Corrs pop group.