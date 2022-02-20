Jim Spence graffiti ‘nothing to do with UDA’

Ex-terror leader laughs off taunts

Ex-UDA godfather Jim Spence has laughed off claims he is under threat from the terror gang.

Rumours began circulating after graffiti targeting him appeared on walls in the Woodvale area of Belfast’s Shankill Road last Friday.

The scrawls were quickly painted over, with the veteran loyalist blaming it on a man who has been harassing his family.

Jamie Bryson, who represents Spence, said: “Mr Spence is aware of graffiti placed on a wall. The culprit has been identified and Mr Spence already has the benefit of a retraining order against this relevant individual.

“This is the work of a lone individual suffering from some difficulties. Mr Spence’s desire is for the individual to obtain the medical assistance required.”

Spence left the West Belfast UDA, which he had been a member of for nearly 40 years, last year. This led to speculation of a fall-out, but he remains on good terms with leading figures including ‘brigadier’ Matt Kincaid and ‘commander’ Eric McKee.

Spence, who has been heavily linked to the 1989 UDA murder of solicitor Pat Finucane, denies any connection to crime and says he left the group when it was proscribed in 1992. He also claims that UDA members painted over the graffiti targeting him.

Jim Spence

Spokesman Jamie Bryson added: “Mr Spence denies ever having been a member of the UDA as a proscribed organisation.

“He has no links to crime whatsoever and maintains excellent relationships with his long-standing friends in the loyalist community. Any suggestion to the contrary is wholly untrue.”

Last summer Spence was assaulted by wheel-brace wielding Simon Walker, who also threatened to kill him. This was after the 44-year-old smashed a window at Bar Berlin on the Shankill Road, which is owned by his daughter Becky Pollock-Spence. Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told that Walker, who is awaiting sentencing for the rampage, had been detained under a mental health order suffering from psychosis.

As well as pleading guilty to assault, the self-styled vigilante also posted threatening online messages about the loyalist, and made other warnings on social media on dates between April and June last year.

The West Belfast UDA is a key target for the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Taskforce due to its involvement in drug dealing and racketeering.

Last month the National Crime Agency seized two houses valued at £150,000 belonging to Steven Kidd (48) as part of an investigation into the terror gang.

Kidd is believed to have bought the properties with drugs cash provided by his ex-UDA nephew Dee Coleman, who is currently on remand charged with attempted murder.

Before Christmas two alleged West Belfast UDA members appeared in court accused of threatening to shoot a man as part of an extortion attempt. Convicted cocaine dealer Stephen McLaughlin (39) and Johnny ‘Whip’ Sterling are alleged to have told the victim they had been sent by an unnamed man who “is the west Belfast UDA”.