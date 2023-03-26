Jim Wells hits out at ‘crass’ Princess Diana stage show set for Belfast

Drag performer claims his controversial piece on late royal will be a hit

Belfast-bound performer Linus Karp has claimed that his controversial stage act about the late Princess Diana will be welcome in Northern Ireland.

The Swedish-born performer will be in drag to portray the tragic Royal — who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 — in his one-man show, which includes a plot to kill the late Queen as well as puppetry showing sex between King Charles and Camilla.

But former DUP stalwart Jim Wells described Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, which will be staged at is at Belfast’s Accidental Theatre on Friday and Saturday, as "crass".

He said: "It's not that long since the Queen passed away so it's crass to be doing this type of play in that sort of situation.

"Also, many people in Northern Ireland remember Princess Diana with affection and she's still held in the highest esteem and frankly if rate payer's money is being used for this play, many people would find that offensive on every level.

"It's an untold and untrue story because it's rubbish. Is this really the sort of thing we should be supporting in Belfast?"

Jim Wells

Linus, who said his mother-in-law is from Belfast, told Sunday Life he was expecting a "backlash" but argued that his play "pays homage to Princess Diana’s legacy of LGBTQ+ allyship" and it is billed as "queer as possible" and he also labelled her a "gay icon".

He explained: "She remains a cornerstone of queer culture 25 years after her death for many reasons, not least her genuinely trailblazing HIV and AIDS activism.

"Especially over the last two years, as a theatre-maker, I want my work to be as queer as possible. As queer people, we grew up with 95 per cent, if not more, of everything being heterosexual.

"The show does not shy away from absolute chaos with puppetry, drag and off-screen shenanigans making it a one-hour immersive queer experience.

"I'm overjoyed with how well it's been received. I mean, we've had some comments like, 'Oh, this is so distasteful,' and I'm not going to say that it's the most tasteful thing but it is done with a lot of love and very much it's a celebration.

"I don't think it's a disrespectful show. I think it's more of a loving celebration in a very silly way. If you have a sense of humour, whether you are pro or anti monarchy, I do think the show can be enjoyed."

Princess Diana

Critics have accused the show of mocking the death of Diana and it also has her armed and breaking into Buckingham Palace in a plot to kill the late Queen.

It was awarded an estimated £17,000 from Arts Council England but its hosts here also get local support with Belfast City Council confirming: "We support Accidental Theatre through our small grants scheme."

Linus agreed his show is "controversial" but countered: "I also think it's better to kick up than kick down. I feel like it's a group of people we should be able to call out on their behaviour."

He told Sunday Life that any opposition or protest to his show is "not something I'm worried about" and added: "It's almost like it's more important to do it now, because of that."

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is at Belfast’s Accidental Theatre on March 31 and April 1