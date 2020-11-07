Joe Biden's first foreign trip could be to Ireland, rumours suggest

Joe Biden delivers a speech in the grounds of Dublin Castle during a previous visit to Ireland.

The first Irish-American US president since John F Kennedy could make his first foreign visit back to the Emerald Isle, according to Washington rumours.

Joe Biden was finally pronounced the winner on Saturday after the count went down to the wire in several deciding states.

Mr Biden is set to take office in January and it is already being predicted that he could make Ireland his first overseas visit as the 46th President of the United States.

Former British ambassador to the United States, Sir Peter Westmacott, told Sky News his pride in his Irish roots could see him travel to Dublin.

The Democrat, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania can trace his family’s roots to counties Mayo, Louth and Derry.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said Mr Biden is “as Irish as you can get in terms of his background” during an interview with RTE last week.

Sir Peter said in an interview on Saturday: “Donald Trump went off for a very glitzy reception in Saudi Arabia for his own reasons.

“Joe Biden is very proud of his Irish links so it is possible that he would go there first.”

The distinguished former diplomat added that it was unlikely Mr Biden would make his first presidential trip a state visit to the United Kingdom.

“We probably wouldn’t be first anyway given the background of the way in which the Johnson administration has been working so closely with Donald Trump,” he said.

Joe Biden with Gerry Adams

However, in the past Mr Biden has faced criticism for rubbing shoulders with an ex-republican terrorist who is still wanted by the UK.

He was previously pictured with then Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and alleged IRA killer Rita O’Hare.

She was arrested in 1972 for the attempted murder of an army officer in Belfast but fled to the Republic while on bail.

Mr Biden has condemned IRA killings but told a Senate debate on extradition of suspects during the heights of the Troubles that the Northern Irish justice system was unfair.

He is on record as saying: “I see myself as an Irish Catholic. If we have a moral obligation to other parts of the world why don’t we have a moral obligation to Ireland? It’s part of our blood.”