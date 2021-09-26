Joe McCarron: Man released from Donegal hospital by anti-vaccine campaigners to be buried today

A Tyrone DJ who died from Covid-19 after being encouraged to leave hospital by anti-vaccination campaigners against medical advice is to be buried today.

Covid-sceptic Joe McCarron, who was the presenter of Joe’s Wild Atlantic Country Show at Strabane Radio Online, allowed a group to remove him from the intensive care unit at Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal under the pretence that they were “saving his life”.

The 75-year-old refused to listen to doctors who told him he could die. This morning he’ll be buried in a cemetery not far from the home in Dungloe he shared with his grief-stricken wife Una later this morning.

“The family are angry, they are sad, they are shocked at what these reckless people have done. Joe was taken from the hospital, dumped at home and told, ‘there you are Joe, get on with it — good luck’. We are all disgusted,” said a family friend yesterday. The distressing scenes in Letterkenny were shot on camera by Italian anti-vaccination extremist Antonio Mureddu who led his removal from the hospital.

When McCarron, who refused to wear a mask prior to falling ill, was readmitted two days later, the disease had spread to his brain. If he had survived, he would have never talked or walked again. He took his last breath last week in the very hospital that pleaded with him to stay when men who described themselves as his “friends” persuaded him to leave.

Gardai are expected to speak to a number of people over the events leading to Mr McCarron leaving hospital. Hours after he left, McCarron took to Facebook where the failed election candidate, whose campaign literature highlighted the need for “access to healthcare” in Co Donegal, wrote a warning for his followers to stay away from hospital “if you value your life”.

He was readmitted to hospital two days later after having severe breathing difficulties and died on Friday.

His family has criticised protesters who helped him leave the hospital, saying: “Una (Joe’s wife) would like to thank the staff and apologise for the actions of Joe’s so-called reckless friends earlier in the week.

“They did not help Joe’s recovery in any way. We would encourage everyone to follow proper medical advice.”

Meanwhile the Department of Health in Northern Ireland yesterday announced a further five deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19. Another 1,120 cases were also confirmed on Saturday.

As of Friday, 373 Covid-19 patients were occupying beds throughout Northern Ireland’s hospitals, with 17 intensive care beds available out of 105. There were 31 Covid-19 patients in ICU, with 23 being ventilated, while 94 care homes out of 483 had confirmed cases.