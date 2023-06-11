John Finucane: No U-turn from Sinn Fein MP on IRA commemoration event

Sinn Fein North Belfast MP to defy critics and press ahead with speech on Sunday

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane will speak at an IRA commemoration today despite more than a week of calls for him to pull out.

Mr Finucane is billed as the main speaker at the event this afternoon to remember the “South Armagh Volunteers” at Mullaghbawn community centre.

Troubles victims, unionist politicians and the Irish foreign minister have appealed to the North Belfast MP to withdraw from the commemoration, saying it is celebrating terrorism.

In response, Sinn Fein said everyone had the right to remember their dead with “dignity and respect”.

The IRA’s South Armagh Brigade was responsible for the deaths of more than 200 civilians and members of the security forces during the Troubles.

Mr Finucane’s father, the high-profile solicitor Pat, was shot dead by UDA gunmen at the family home in north Belfast in 1989.

The commemoration will take place the day before the 50th anniversary of an IRA bomb in Coleraine in 1973 which killed six Protestants.

An advert for the event featuring John Finucane

Lesley Magee, who lost her grandmother, Nan Davis, in the blast, described the event as a “disgrace”.

“I don’t think we should be commemorating terrorism on any level, whether it be Protestant or whether it be Catholic. I have equal animosity towards both,” she told the BBC.

“I have no issue with anyone’s religion, whether it be Protestant, Catholic, Judaism, whatever, I don’t care.

“I mean what did that bomb in Coleraine achieve by killing six pensioners? What did it achieve, other than it robbed families of their loved ones?”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett, whose brother Gavin was shot dead by the UDA in 2001, also condemned Mr Finucane’s attendance at the event.

“John has suffered directly at the hands of terrorist gunmen through the murder of his father,” he said.

“I can identify with the pain he has suffered, and in doing so recognise the pain that other victims will feel through his attendance at such an event, not least those who suffered at the hands of the Provisional IRA in south Armagh.”

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin accused Mr Finucane of “trying to ride two” horses in calling for the investigation of alleged crimes by the security forces during the Troubles while speaking at an IRA commemoration.

“Heinous crimes were carried out right across Northern Ireland by the Provisional IRA which were not justifiable and which did a lot of harm to many victims,” he said.

Mr Martin added that Sinn Fein needed to “ask themselves some hard questions in respect of legacy”.