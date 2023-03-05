John Hume musical hits all the right notes

Tickets for new production charting life of late SDLP leader and wife sell out before premiere

Hume and Pat after she was awarded a Doctor of Laws from Ulster University

At first glance, John Hume seems the last politician you would make a musical about.

The former SDLP leader was rarely in the headlines for his love of music, apart from performing Phil Coulter’s The Town I Loved So Well as his party piece.

Yet the Newcastle-born writer of Beyond Belief, a new musical about the late politician which has its world premiere in Londonderry later this month, thinks otherwise.

Damian Gorman said: “Actually, quite a few people who’ve been around Hume do associate him with music and singing and speak about how he would sing at the drop of a hat, often enough having dropped the hat himself.”

He explained he had made music prominent in the production as a way of dealing with the pain created by the violence of the Troubles.

“The show is not two hours of purgatory. There is a lot of humour but a lot of reality too — the painful realities of the Troubles,” Mr Gorman said.

“It deals with a number of very sad, very traumatic events — things which impacted on the man and on his work.

“It is my belief, and it is my experience, that if you are going to deal with pain on stage, especially for audiences who know all about it, you need to do so with great care.

“Music is a great help in this because, maybe uniquely, it can empty people and fill them up at the same time. It can be revelatory, challenging and healing.”

Hume and his wife with Bill Clinton

Beyond Belief, which premieres at Londonderry’s Guildhall at the end of this month, charts the life and times of the former SDLP leader, his wife, Pat, and looks at the legacy they left behind.

Mr Gorman, who now lives in Wales, said: “He has been described as a titan, an icon, even a hero of peacemaking.

“I have no particular argument with any of these descriptions, [but] what interested me more was a human being who achieved great things in community work and peacebuilding, someone who belonged to a family and a place, someone who felt pressure and wasn’t perfect.”

The playwright and poet admitted he had put words into the MEP and Nobel Peace Prize winner’s mouth and “made up” situations.

“But I was always deeply informed by my sense of the man and his times and what I have learned by listening to others,” he continued.

“A particular interest of mine is his resilience, what he called his ‘stickability’ — how he stuck to the task of helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland, even when that task proved thankless and seemed hopeless.

“I have one character saying of Hume that ‘he seemed to know something that none of the rest of us knew’.”

The production also shines a light on the important role played by Hume’s wife in his mission.

“The simple fact is that John Hume’s work was shared fully with, and relied heavily on, his wife, Pat. She is almost as big a character in Beyond Belief as he is,” said Mr Gorman.

The play is the second in a planned trilogy. The first production, The White Handkerchief, about Bloody Sunday and written by the late Liam Campbell, was performed last year, while the third has yet to be announced.

While all tickets for the show have been sold, the team behind the production is looking at ways of adding more seats.

Mr Gorman said: “Part of the thinking is that as John died in the middle of Covid, the people of Derry haven’t had their chance to properly take their leave of him.”

Beyond Belief opens at the Guildhall on March 31. The final performance on April 7 will be livestreamed across the world. At this point, there are no plans to tour the play outside the Maiden City.

To buy a ticket for the livestream of Beyond Belief, visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk, or call 028 71268027