John Linehan: Peter Kay wanted me for Phoenix Nights but I forgot to return call

Panto dame May McFettridge could have been one of the stars of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights had it not been for a memory lapse.

John Linehan (71), the man behind May’s make-up, told Sunday Life how a young Peter offered him the chance to be a part of the legendary sitcom in 2000, but he forgot to return the call.

Two decades on and John, who is in the middle of a record-breaking 32nd panto season, still regrets forgetting to make the call.

He said: “It was a million years ago when he was on the Kelly show. He came down while I was doing the warm-up — I did that every Friday night.

“It was a great show with comedians and entertainers. Peter came along as a guest and he fancied the May McFettridge character.

“I think he got everything in the warm-up because his mother is from Coalisland. He knows the language and the local humour.

“He said to me, ‘John, I’m doing a television show next year and I would like you to appear on it’.

“I said, ‘Alright, not a problem’, and he said he’d left his number and for me to give him a ring.

“I have the worst memory on the planet and, sure as God’s in heaven, I just forgot completely all about it.

“Near enough a year later Phoenix Nights was on the TV, and I said, ‘Oh my god, what have you thrown away?’ Even if it was just one episode, to work with Peter Kay would have been just brilliant because I just think he’s the best. He’s number one in the world in my eyes.

“I’ve been on national TV before, but it would have been fantastic to work with him on that because you’d never know what you would have got out of it.

“It’s just one of those things. If it’s meant for you, you’ll get it, and if it’s not, you won’t, so something else must have come along for me afterward. I love stories that go against you.”

John was philosophical about the chance of working on a Phoenix Nights reboot should it ever come to pass.

“You never know, it could happen one day, but I think there’s more chance of me getting a headstone,” he said.

Kay caused a sensation earlier this year when he announced more than 100 dates for his comeback stand-up tour and first set of live shows in 12 years.

Like many others, John was unable to get tickets for the Belfast shows due to the incredible demand.

He said: “I couldn’t get tickets. There was a million people in front of me, but I’m hopeful of maybe getting some tickets somehow.

“I’ll have to be sat in the front row dressed as May for him to remember me again.

“I could even go up and do a 20-minute warm-up for him.”

It has been 36 years since May burst onto the Ulster entertainment scene with naughty innuendo, cutting remarks and fabulous frocks.

Despite nearly four decades in the business, John still has a lot of love for what he does, especially the Christmas pantomime at the Grand Opera House in Belfast, which this year is Cinderella.

He said: “The panto is going very well this year, as always. It’s very technical. One of the bosses was over telling me the other day that the show at the Opera House is just as technical as what they do at the London Palladium.

“They use the same stuff in the Palladium to do Mary Poppins — the same lighting and so on — and it looks absolutely superb.

“(The panto) is doing brilliant business and it’s just superb to be back to normal with no Covid-19 tests or checking documents or social distancing. All that nonsense is all finished.

“The audiences are just as good as always. They love the show and it’s always a pleasure to perform for them.”