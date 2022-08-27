John O’Dowd denies blocking report on roads contract after Alliance claim

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has denied blocking an independent report into the granting of roads contracts.

He hit out after Alliance’s Andrew Muir said talks on the matter between civil servants had not been recorded.

The North Down MLA also claimed the “appalling” state of the roads had been compounded by Mr O’Dowd’s “decision to block publication of the independent investigation report”.

“The situation deserves complete and immediate openness and transparency,” he added.

“A bright light must be swiftly shone into all aspects of this fiasco, exposing the full story and what is being done to ensure we never see a repeat of such a woeful state of affairs.”

But a spokesperson for Mr O’Dowd denied the report had been blocked. They said: “It would not be appropriate to publish the report until after tender competitions in this area have been completed.”

The investigation, headed by QC Sarah Hannaford, was commissioned after a High Court case in which the Department for Infrastructure was found guilty of an “egregious breach of the principle of transparency... after engaging in a secret, bilateral and unrecorded process — the very antithesis of what transparency requires”.

Mr Muir also claimed resurfacing work had slowed down.

“Not only does this create an obvious health and safety risk, especially for pedestrians and cyclists, but it’s also increasing the damage to cars and other vehicles, with more than £2m paid out last year in compensation claims due to road defects,’’ he said.

“It is vital that works begin as soon as possible to get resurfacing back under way.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said some contracts had closed before replacements could be put in place, leading to periods where there was no asphalt resurfacing work available, but they insisted maintenance was still carried out.

“It should be noted that asphalt resurfacing is only one of nine roads-related contracts in operation in each area. The absence of a resurfacing contract does not prevent safety-related road maintenance from taking place,” they added.

The department did not comment on the claims of unrecorded meetings.