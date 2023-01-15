Jolene Bunting: Jobless ex-councillor charged over illegal anti-protocol rallies

Former TUV politician alleged to have attended unnotified parades and blocked road

An anti-protocol protest takes place on Lanark Way in Belfast on November 3, 2021

Former TUV councillor Jolene Bunting has been charged with attending a slew of illegal anti-protocol parades and blocking a road during a riot.

The ex-Belfast City Council representative (31), who is now living on benefits, is alleged to have attended the unnotified parades on dates between April and November 2021 during months of loyalist rioting.

The unemployed far-right agitator is also charged with obstructing traffic and blocking the road in the Lanark Way area of Belfast during a riot on November 3, 2021.

Sporting a bright red overcoat, she sat in the public gallery to observe a brief hearing of the matters on Wednesday at Laganside Magistrates Court.

Seeking an adjournment, her lawyer told the court there are several outstanding summonses for police officers in the case which will require “up to 40 witnesses” and a “considerable amount” of CCTV footage.

Prosecutors did not object to the postponement and District Judge George Connor adjourned the case until next month. No pleas have been entered to any of the charges at this stage.

Bunting’s representatives were granted legal aid in the case after the court confirmed she was in receipt of universal credit.

Rioting erupted on the Lanark Way and Springfield Road areas of Belfast on November 3, 2021, after an anti-protocol rally earlier in the day.

Around 30 protesters holding anti-protocol posters blocked Lanark Way and forced motorists to turn around.

The gates dividing the loyalist Shankill area and the nationalist Springfield Road were closed as a precaution.

Police came under attack with missiles and fireworks close to the peaceline on the loyalist side while there was also disorder on the nationalist Springfield Road the same day.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, the Belfast area commander, described the violence at the time as “fairly serious”, adding: “At one stage there were up to 100 people on both sides of the interface attacking police officers.” Loyalist anti-protocol demonstrations took place across Northern Ireland during the spring, summer and winter of 2021.

In April that year police came under attack from loyalists on several occasions in Londonderry, Belfast and Carrickfergus, with rioting only coming to an end following the death of Prince Philip.

The disorder in Derry took place outside a care home, with Chief Supt Jones slamming it as “unacceptable”.

Speaking at the time he said: “A care home should be a place of sanctuary for some of the most vulnerable people in our society. I would speak directly to those who were rioting, how would you feel if your grandmother or grandfather was in this care home and subjected to this violence?

“This has been the fifth night of disorder in Derry/Londonderry, this is totally unacceptable.

“The people of Derry/Londonderry deserve to feel safe within their own homes and be able to walk the streets without fear.”

In August last year Bunting was slapped with an injunction against harassing drag queen Cherrie Ontop after taking part in demonstrations outside a children’s storytime event in Belfast.

A group calling themselves Parents Against Grooming held banners which read “hands off our children” outside the MAC theatre in July 2021.

Cherrie, aka Matthew Cavan, subsequently obtained an interim injunction against Bunting who was ordered to take down a video about him posted on YouTube.

She initially failed to comply and put up a further message about the case on her Twitter account before accepting she had breached the court order and later removing the material on legal advice.

Mr Cavan told Belfast County Court he had lost work, been wrongly accused of grooming children, and been pursued by paedophile hunters because of the postings.

The actor also said he was so terrified he had installed security cameras and lights at his home.

“I believe she has exposed me as a human being, and I have had messages… that I should be totally ashamed of myself, taking a good God-abiding citizen to court,” he said at the time.

Bunting managed to avoid a custodial prison term for breaching the injunction and was handed a conditional discharge in September 2021.

Lawyers acting for Mr Cavan have since challenged the sentence, with Bunting’s lawyers also considering a counter-appeal.