Journalist Henry McDonald and tale of the ‘forgotten’ loyalist death threat

Belfast journalist Henry McDonald once gave a friend a letter to hide containing the name of a loyalist who had threatened to kill him, mourners at his funeral last week heard.

Irish-Canadian author Ed O’Loughlin, who trained with Henry on a journalism course in Dublin, said he was unaware of what was in the envelope until he opened it by accident.

He told the service for the News Letter’s political editor in Belfast’s Oh Yeah Music Centre it was “many years ago” when the journalist, who died at 57 after a long illness, asked him to hide the letter.

He said Henry “took a lot of brave stands on a dangerous beat, and the kind of people he usually wrote about and who might not like what he wrote would know how to find him”.

After the journalist handed over the envelope for him to hide, Mr O’Loughlin put it in the back of a wardrobe and forgot all about it.

He said: “Finding that envelope again a long time later with no memory of who had given it to me, I opened it to see what it was.

“It was one of those letters people leave in the movies to be unsealed in the event of their untimely death.

“It named a loyalist paramilitary who had threatened to kill him.”

Mr O’Loughlin did not disclose the identity of the loyalist but said: “I rang Henry straight away and told him I had read his letter by accident.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry. Just throw it away. That particular threat has already passed’.”

An obituary in The Guardian, newspaper for which the late journalist worked, said Henry was threated in 1999 by the Red Hand Defenders, which included members of the UDA and LVF opposed to the Good Friday Agreement.

The report explained how the threat had changed his life, saying: “Henry told his then wife and young daughter to leave their Belfast home and stay with his parents.

“When he returned, CCTV cameras were installed and steel bolts fitted to his front door. A klaxon alarm was put in.

“He said it accidentally sounded once, when a fuse blew, waking the entire street.”