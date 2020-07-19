'Joy ride, it's more like a death ride': Desperate plea of Belfast mum lucky to escape horror crash

A mum-of-two who was lucky to escape a horrific car crash last week has pleaded with death drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Shauneen McMullan (49) narrowly avoided being seriously hurt or killed when she was involved in a smash on the Colin Glen Road, west Belfast, last Sunday.

The human resources worker was on her way to collect her son, passing the popular Farmers Inn pub, when she was involved in a collision with another car.

Shauneen, who had to be cut out of her vehicle as joyriders fled the scene, had a message for those responsible and others like them.

She said: "I would like to say to people who decide to make a choice to get into a car and do that; look around at the people you love, look at your friends and family.

The carnage left

"How would you feel if all that was taken away from you all of a sudden, if somebody you loved and cared about was taken away from you, because somebody chose to drive a car like that? Joy ride? It's more like a death ride."

In the aftermath of the crash the occupants of the other vehicle scarpered while Shauneen was left trapped in her car fearing the worst as firefighters desperately battled to free her from the wreckage.

She recalled: "It's a winding road and I didn't know if he was trying to overtake until I saw him go full throttle, full speed, and nearly into a hedge.

"I tried to move over as much as I could and just heard the noise of the impact, all I remember is that noise and then I came to.

"When I woke up I was in that much pain, I was trying to scream and nothing was coming out because I was in shock. All I could see at first was the air bag.

The culprits fleeing

"My first actual thought was 'I am hurt' as I could feel pain but I didn't where it was coming from, I know that sounds strange but I couldn't.

"I couldn't see if I was bleeding or had broken any bones, one of the people who had come out of their house to help came over and held my hand.

"I asked him twice if I was hurt and he just said he couldn't see any bleeding and was getting me to wiggle my toes.

"At that stage a couple of people had come out of their houses nearby and I could see them running about but I didn't know why.

"I found out later they were chasing the ones in the car, there was four of them in the car I think, I believe one was injured and the other three ran off towards Mount Eagles direction."

Following the incident there were a number of appeals on social media for information to help trace the occupants of the other vehicle.

Pictured: Shauneen’s shoulder and neck area showing where the seat belt cut into skin.

Shauneen, who is recovering at home, was full of praise for the bystanders and frontline workers who rushed to her aid, adding: "The people who came out of their houses were just amazing, they called the ambulance, fire service and the police and were looking after me until they arrived. They were absolutely brilliant.

"The fire brigade had to cut the door off because the impact had rendered it useless. I can't thank them enough either, they were so good throughout the whole thing. One firefighter got into the back seat of the car and was talking me through the whole process step by step and calming me down.

"It was a very, very, very terrifying experience, but with all those people there holding my hand I felt reassured."

The west Belfast woman has been left so traumatised that she doesn't know if she will ever feel safe in a car again.

"It's insane, you go out to pick up your son and end up in that mess. I think cars should be classed as deadly weapons because they are. For somebody to choose to get behind the wheel and behave like that and misuse that dangerous weapon, it's happening far too much and the consequences aren't severe enough when it comes to the law.

"The bruises have started to come up but it's the emotional trauma. I am terrified of getting into a car now, I'm not sure if I will feel safe and protected in one ever again," she explained.